[BN] Blitz: Infant twins join Bills Mafia by going through tiny tables – gently

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 10, 2022

Watch now: Infant twins join Bills Mafia by going through tiny tables – gently

Bills fans are an interesting bunch. Interesting... but passionate.

They are the type of fans who hear you are uncomfortable with the toilet paper in your dorm building at St. John Fisher and decide to send the good stuff your way.

They are the type to log about 38,000 miles to travel to all 19 Bills games in a season.

And, of course, they are the type to jump through tables in support of their beloved Bills. So when it's time to officially welcome your new twin babies to the world of Bills fandom, is there any other way then to send them through a makeshift table as the "Shout" song plays?

Watch these twin babies officially become Bills fans outside Highmark Stadium.

