[BN] Blitz: In today’s NFL, fourth-down success even more critical for Bills

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 10, 2021
Fourth downs have become a point of pride for Bills' defense – and litmus test for the offense
The Bills are regarded as one of the NFL’s more analytically advanced teams. So it was much to fans’ frustration when coach Sean McDermott, on three occasions, opted to kick field goals when facing fourth-and-short in January’s AFC championship game loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“The decisions were shocking, both because of the quarterback on the opposite sideline, and because they went against the way the Bills had done business up to that point,” Jay Skurski wrote.
Leaguewide, offenses are staying on the field more often on fourth down – especially if they’re trying to keep pace with a Mahomes or a Josh Allen. This season, the Bills’ defense has fared well on fourth down, stopping six of eight attempts in only four games.
As for the offense, the question is, will McDermott take a more aggressive approach in tonight’s rematch at Arrowhead Stadium?
“I fully agree kicking field goals is not the way to beat the Chiefs,” said Ben Baldwin, a writer for The Athletic who has created the Twitter account Computer Cowboy and does extensive work on fourth-down decision-making in the NFL. “If McDermott and his staff are as open-minded as we think they are, then yes, I would expect them to learn their lesson from that.”
Everything you need to know before kickoff can be found at this landing page.
Scouting report: Patrick Mahomes is throwing a touchdown pass on one of every 10 attempts, so the best way to defend the Chiefs' quarterback is to keep him on the sideline. Jay Skurski's weekly scouting report reveals the Bills' ground game could be a key advantage against a Kansas City unit ranked last in rushing yards allowed per play.
How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium? Buffalo Niagara is smaller, older and poorer than nearly every other market in the National Football League. A Buffalo News analysis of census data illustrates the implications of those gaps as team officials seek public funding from New York State and Erie County to build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. Tim O'Shei and Stephen T. Watson provide an in-depth look at the Bills' small-market challenges and strategies.
Bills sign Taron Johnson to extension: The slot cornerback is in his fourth season with the Bills and was scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, with the expiration of his rookie contract. The three-year, $24 million extension keeps Johnson under contract through the 2024 season.
Bills Mafia invades Kansas City: Bills fans set to cheer on their team tonight at Arrowhead Stadium got the party started Saturday. News Staff Photographer James P. McCoy captured the excitement at a gathering at Taps on Main.
One year later, it's Dak vs. Giants: One year to the week since he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is playing the same team in the same stadium. ESPN's Todd Archer shares accounts from those who witnessed the gruesome injury.
Rookie QBs getting crash course: With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance making his first career start today, the NFL has six rookie QBs currently starting. Each has had some struggles. Here's a breakdown from AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr.
NFL pursuing game in Germany: From NFL.com: "NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the league is taking the next critical step toward playing a regular season game in Germany, possibly as early as 2022. The NFL will announce Germany's three finalist cities on Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Rapoport."
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Little by little, agent Pat Brisson making inroads in Eichel talks
Sabres' preseason reveals JJ Peterka's readiness, 'impactful' move for Tage Thompson
High schools: For Julie Gentner Murphy and Gerry Gentner, athletic success is a family affair
College football: How Dave Clawson continues constructing success at Wake Forest
