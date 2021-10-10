[BN] Blitz: In today’s NFL, fourth-down success even more critical for Bills

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 10, 2021

Fourth downs have become a point of pride for Bills' defense – and litmus test for the offense

The Bills are regarded as one of the NFL’s more analytically advanced teams. So it was much to fans’ frustration when coach Sean McDermott, on three occasions, opted to kick field goals when facing fourth-and-short in January’s AFC championship game loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The decisions were shocking, both because of the quarterback on the opposite sideline, and because they went against the way the Bills had done business up to that point,” Jay Skurski wrote.

Leaguewide, offenses are staying on the field more often on fourth down – especially if they’re trying to keep pace with a Mahomes or a Josh Allen. This season, the Bills’ defense has fared well on fourth down, stopping six of eight attempts in only four games.

As for the offense, the question is, will McDermott take a more aggressive approach in tonight’s rematch at Arrowhead Stadium?