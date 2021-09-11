[BN] Blitz: In this week's mailbag, an unforgettable home opener, a game prediction and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 11, 2021

Mailbag: An unforgettable home opener, a game prediction and more

Football is back. An exciting college football weekend gave way to the NFL Thursday night, and the Cowboys and Bucs did not disappoint.

But those were all appetizers to Western New Yorkers. Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. tomorrow is the main course.

After a year largely separated from the Bills, first with no fans in the stands and eventually capacity limits, Sunday afternoon figures to be a spectacle.

As Jay Skurski wrote: "A team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations gets to play in front of its fans again after a year mostly lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. The atmosphere in Orchard Park should be unforgettable."

That's how Skurski started off this week's mailbag, which leads with a question about second-year Bills who may be experiencing football in front of a packed house in Buffalo for the first time.

"Sunday should be extra special for all of them," Skurski wrote.