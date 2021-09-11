[BN] Blitz: In this week's mailbag, an unforgettable home opener, a game prediction and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 11, 2021
Mailbag: An unforgettable home opener, a game prediction and more
Football is back. An exciting college football weekend gave way to the NFL Thursday night, and the Cowboys and Bucs did not disappoint.
But those were all appetizers to Western New Yorkers. Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. tomorrow is the main course.
After a year largely separated from the Bills, first with no fans in the stands and eventually capacity limits, Sunday afternoon figures to be a spectacle.
As Jay Skurski wrote: "A team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations gets to play in front of its fans again after a year mostly lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. The atmosphere in Orchard Park should be unforgettable."
That's how Skurski started off this week's mailbag, which leads with a question about second-year Bills who may be experiencing football in front of a packed house in Buffalo for the first time.
"Sunday should be extra special for all of them," Skurski wrote.
Will either rookie defensive end get a sack? Does the new nationwide vaccine policy change anything for the Bills? Will anyone stop T.J. Watt (the Bills played him well last year)?
Those answers and more in this week's mailbag.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Scouting report: The Steelers had the worst running game in the NFL last season, but Pittsburgh's addition of Najee Harris and the Bills being without Star Lotulelei being out gives the Steelers the advantage when they run the ball. They have the edge when they go to the air, too. But the Bills also have advantages on offense. Jay Skurski has the scouting report. Read more
DT by committee: How will the Bills replace Lotulelei? “It’s hard to replace a player like that, and so it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and step up. But I think it’s more by committee, in particular, at that position," Sean McDermott said. The committee is Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer, Ed Oliver and Vernon Butler. Read more
Get to know Greg Rousseau: Rousseau's only job other than professional football player was working at a bounce house, which he did while in Florida. He's also an aspiring lasagna maker. Learn more about the rookie in this Q&A with Katherine Fitzgerald. Read more
Our picks: Here's how our staff sees Sunday's game playing out. Spoiler alert: There's a consensus. Read more
View from Vegas: Is 6.5 points too big of a spread? Marc Lawrence of PlaybookSports says yes. Here's why. Read more
In Buffalo, we're cheering for ourselves: From contributing columnist Erik Brady: "Bills Mafia, bless it, is anti-elitist. All Bills fans are welcome under a big tent in which members get to belong to something bigger than themselves, surrounded by like-minded people who think 'Go Bills' is a proper all-occasion salutation – like 'hello' or 'good morning' or 'squish the fish.' " Read more
Bills architect John Butler to be honored: Butler will be enshrined in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame next month in the Legends category. Read more
Who won the offseason? Miss Mark Gaughan's story yesterday on why the Bills-Steelers game could show who "won" the offseason? Pay attention to the lines. Read more
Welcome back: The NFL had its most-watched opening game in six years. Read more
Amazon to get Sunday Ticket? From CNBC: "Amazon is in talks to acquire the rights for the National Football League’s 'Sunday Ticket' package and is seen as the front-runner by others involved in talks with the league, according to people familiar with the matter." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Baseball: Pen closes in style as Bisons make it 12 wins in a row by dumping Mets Read more
Blue Jays return standout Bisons shortstop Kevin Smith to Triple-A Read more
UB: UB football receivers look to continue making connections at Nebraska Read more
GoFundMe for UB volleyball player Monika Simkova sets new goal of $250,000 Read more
High schools: Photos: Frontier defeats West Seneca West 21-12 View photos
Roy-Hart softball ace Reanna Perkins commits to St. Bonaventure Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.