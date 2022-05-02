[BN] Blitz: In punter Matt Araiza, Bills get promising but unfinished prospect

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 2, 2022

In 'Punt God' Matt Araiza, Bills getting a promising prospect, but far from a finished product

For months, the Matt Araiza hype train has been rolling.

When will he get drafted? The numbers say he should go in the early rounds. Is he going to transform how we think about the position?

All for a punter. Yes, a punter.

Araiza set an NCAA record with 36 punts of 50-plus yards in 2021, including 17 that went at least 60 yards and even two that traveled at least 80 yards. He was the nation's top punter and a first-team All-American selection.

Araiza earned the nickname "Punt God," even though he doesn't really like it much.

The Bills struggled in the punting department last year (when they needed to punt, of course).

But for all the Araiza hype ... he was the third punter taken. How can you be "Punt God" and have that happen?

As Jay Skurski wrote: "In simplest terms, he’s a work in progress."

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Our grades for the Bills: The Bills addressed their biggest needs. They drafted a splashy punter. "It’s telling how deep the Bills’ roster is that the team’s fans weren’t only OK with Beane drafting a punter – they were actually clamoring for it," Jay Skurski wrote. Our staff gave the Bills grades for their weekend performance. Read more

Draft addresses need for run after catch improvement: The Bills ranked 20th in the NFL in yards after catch last season at 1,757 yards, according to Stats Perform, the sports data company. You can probably guess who ranked first. With James Cook and Khalil Shakir, the Bills drafted two players who are great with the ball in their hands. Read more

Bills sign UDFAs: As of Sunday afternoon, the Bills had not announced any of their signings, but a number of colleges and reports tied players to the Bills. Read more

Beane sees depth with Day 3 picks: "I know people sometimes are like, well, get rid of your picks, they're not going to make it," Brandon Beane said. "I mean, we needed some depth in some certain areas. I feel they all have a legit chance.” Read more

Get to know Kaiir Elam: In case you missed it, Jason Wolf profiled top pick Kaiir Elam, who comes from a football family. Read more

Behind Bills stadium talks, threat to leave was real: The Pegulas never publicly threatened to move, but they didn't need to. "Everyone involved in the negotiations knew that could happen – and acknowledge openly it was always a possibility," Tim O'Shei reported. "It shaped the talks, the rhetoric and the result." Read more

PFF grades the draft: Pro Football Focus liked Buffalo's draft. How did it stack up to the rest of the NFL? Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: The goals stopped coming but Dylan Cozens kept pushing and can be a breakout player Read more

Sabres notebook: Victor Olofsson prepared to wait awhile for contract Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Colleges: UB football observations: Tajay Ahmed's scholarship reward highlights spring game Read more

Kevin Marks Jr. among UB football's NFL free-agent signees Read more

Lexi McNabb won't join UB women's basketball, will instead go to Syracuse Read more

Lacrosse: Bandits lose in season finale, set to face Albany in playoffs Read more

High schools: Depew's Dennis Crawley surprised with WNY Hall of Fame announcement at 'Baseball Day' Read more

Today in sports history: May 2

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.