[BN] Blitz: In his team's darkest moment, Sean McDermott's leadership comes to light

Maybe there have been times during Sean McDermott's tenure here that you've rolled your eyes at the constant repeating of the words "culture" and "family" to describe the Bills. Maybe you've shrugged them off as just buzzwords.

But in his team's darkest moment, when the Bills have needed a strong leader more than ever, McDermott has been the shining example of those two words and so much more this week for the Bills.

It started almost instantly, in the moments after Damar Hamlin's heart stopped. On the field, and then in the visitor's locker room inside Paycor Stadium.

“He was the perfect man in that situation to handle that,” Josh Allen said. “I can't say enough about what he did, what he said to us in the locker room."

Through racial violence, deadly snowstorms, and now this, McDermott has been leading the way for the Bills on and off the field.

Jay Skurski wrote about the coach, who spoke publicly for the first time Thursday.

"His vulnerability has been huge for us,” center Mitch Morse said.

NFL officially cancels Bills-Bengals: It always felt like a long shot for the game to resume. Now, it's official. A potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game could be held at a neutral site. Mark Gaughan has the latest after a Thursday night announcement from the league. Read more

Ex-Bill lauds trainer who resuscitated Damar Hamlin: Former Bills right tackle Daryl Williams knew Hamlin's injury was no normal injury. “I saw the ambulance and everybody huddled around (Hamlin), but in the back of my head, I was saying, ‘I wonder if Denny is there doing his thing?’ " Williams was referring to assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who not only was "doing his thing," he was saving Hamlin's life. Read more

'Who won the game?': Hamlin asked the question in writing after he woke up in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Doctors on Thursday provided positive updates on Hamlin's condition. "This marks a good turning point in his ongoing care." Read more

Hamlin's teammates 'just want to love up on him': The Bills heard from Hamlin's father. They heard the updates from the doctors. It made Thursday a much better day in Orchard Park. “We heard that news this morning, and there's nothing that could have been told to us to bring our day down,” Josh Allen said. Read more

NFLPA questions why it took so long: From Ryan O'Halloran: J.C. Tretter said Thursday it was a “clear no” to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury and questioned why it took so long for the league to suspend the game. Read more

Ohio man leaves 'perfectly good table to break' for Bills fans in OP: An Ohio man visiting the area to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Bills store early Thursday: "We are sending you air hugs & a perfectly good table to break," he wrote. "Love, Cincinnati." Read more

Hamlin injury reminds Bill Belichick of devastating scene in 1997: Belichick was thinking about Reggie Brown. "Life’s bigger than this game," the Patriots' coach said. "It’s one of these humbling moments for all of us that stands out. I’d say as a coach, it’s different, and I’ve expressed this to the players multiple times." Read more

Bills show their mettle... again: From Jeff Simon: "When truly great Bills teams partake fully in the community the way these current athletes did, it confirms my longstanding suspicion that the singularity of life in Buffalo involves far more soulfulness and grace than it does adversity." Read more

Higgins says he's 'in a good place right now': Tee Higgins, the Bengals' wide receiver, is feeling much better after talking to Hamlin's mom. Higgins said he's been struggling with his involvement in the play. "Everyone has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and everything is OK." Read more

Sabres: Sabres center Tage Thompson selected for NHL All-Star Game Read more

Mike Harrington: For Tage Thompson, good things come in 3s as Sabres continue to pay tribute to Damar Hamlin Read more

A 'whirlwind of emotions' for Sabres as players monitor Damar Hamlin's progress Read more

High schools: KenGI-Port's Carolyn Bourgeault goes almost 300 minutes without conceding goal Read more

