[BN] Blitz: Improvement of run defense is proving to be a key development

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 13, 2022

Analysis: Improvement of Bills' run defense over last year proves key development

Remember when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets met last month? The Jets' running backs had a field day. They rushed for 174 yards on 34 carries, a 5.1-yard average.

But things have changed.

During Sunday's 20-12 win, the Bills held the Jets to 76 rushing yards on 22 carries, a 3.5-yard average, and moved up four spots to the fourth-best run defense in the NFL.

That was a big emphasis for the Bills this year, improving after inconsistent performances by the run defense last season. In 2021, the Bills ranked 13th in run defense.

“I thought the D-line, overall, you could feel 'em, you know?” coach Sean McDermott said.

Mark Gaughan wrote about the improved run D.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

The Bills had a third down problem Sunday: The Buffalo Bills' offense entered Sunday on a pretty good run of converting on third downs. Against the New York Jets, the Bills went just 2 for 13 on third down. It was the second-worst showing of the Sean McDermott era. On defense, the Bills weren't much better. Monday's observations lead with what went wrong on third down and has news, notes and injury updates from the coaches' media availability. Read more

Dropped passes are becoming a problem: The Buffalo Bills have four drops in each of their last two games. Pro Football Reference has the Bills with 28 drops this season, which is third most in the NFL. “We’ve just got to be better fundamentally," Sean McDermott said. Read more

Tre White played every snap: The guard rails are off. Tre'Davious White is back. The Buffalo Bills’ No. 1 cornerback played all 74 defensive snaps. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Dorsey Watch: Here's our weekly look at how Ken Dorsey deployed his personnel on offense. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: In a game that didn't have much drama or action to start, it was nice to have the talents of CBS' No. 1 team to get us through. From Alan Pergament: "NFL fans know CBS analyst Tony Romo has a great understanding of the X's and O's of the sport, but who knew he also was a movie aficionado?" Read more

A good football play: That's how New York Jets QB Mike White described Matt Milano's crushing hit on him. "It was a clean hit. I mean, he got me good, a running start." Read more

Miss anything? Here's a hub with all of our coverage from The Buffalo Bills' 20-12 win over the New York Jets. Read more

