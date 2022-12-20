[BN] Blitz: 'I'm not where I want to be:' Tre White still sees hard work ahead

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 20, 2022

'I'm not where I want to be:' Tre White is playing every snap for the Bills, but still sees hard work ahead

It took a while to get here, but Tre'Davious White is back to playing every snap on the Buffalo Bills' defense.

Saturday, he played in 100% of the snaps available to him for the first time since returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season prematurely and caused him to miss the start of the 2022 season.

But just because White is back to his normal role does not mean he feels like the normal, 100% version of himself.

White led the Bills with three passes defensed during Saturday’s 32-29 victory over the Dolphins, but made it clear that he's still recovering from the surgery.

"I'm not where I want to be," White said. "It's still a work in progress, too. I continue to work and do rehab each and every day on top of the football stuff, too."

