[BN] Blitz: Ike Boettger's battle for a starting job took a detour

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 31, 2021
After surviving Covid, Ike Boettger heats up battle for time at guard
Ike Boettger didn't experience the virus quite like Dion Dawkins, but the offensive lineman said it took a bit out of him. His experience is the latest example that missing time with the virus makes it difficult to get back to speed quickly.
The timing wasn't great for Boettger to miss action, though perhaps it was better for him that it happened early in camp and not later. He was battling Cody Ford for a starting spot at right guard after starting 10 games for the Bills last season.
Boettger, however, has bounced back in time to make the position a real battle. The two shared time Saturday vs. Green Bay, though Ford was given the start.
Will a rotation be in play? Will the Bills decide to ride the hot hand?
Mark Gaughan has the latest on the right guard position.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Roster moves begin: The Bills started their march to 53 by cutting some players Monday. Here's who was let go. Read more
They also made a trade, sending 2019 seventh-round draft pick Darryl Johnson for a sixth-round pick. Katherine Fitzgerald has the details. Read more
How can the Bills excel on offense? They can use the empty formation. Wrote our QB guru Jim Kubiak: "If you combine an outstanding play-caller like (Brian) Daboll with an elite player who also can run like (Josh) Allen, you get perhaps the most dangerous offense in the NFL." Here's a look inside the quarterback play from the last preseason game with analysis and video. Read more
Where the Bills ranked: Five national football outlets ranked the top 100 players in the league right now. Where did Bills players fit in? Read more
Jake Fromm awaits his fate: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote about Jake Fromm's preseason finale and his fate with the Bills. “You kind of put all your cards on the table, do everything you can do,” Fromm said. “It’s out of my hands. Whatever happens, happens." Read more
More Covid tests on the way: From the Associated Press: Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for Covid-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA. Read more
Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins? Reports linked the Dolphins to Watson, but coach Brian Flores made that seem a little unlikely. Read more
Nature or nurture? From The Ringer: "Highly drafted quarterbacks are often seen as saving graces in the NFL. But many of the league’s most successful passers weren’t taken all that high, or didn’t start right away. So what matters more for long-term success: a QB’s talent level or their situation?" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
UB football: 4 strengths and 4 weaknesses entering new season Read more
How UB football's Maurice Linguist climbed the ladder and chased his passion for coaching Read more
Baseball: Bisons and Scranton going old school with eight-game showdown series Read more
Buffalo Sabres: Sabres could be headed to Hamilton for outdoor game vs. Maple Leafs Read more
