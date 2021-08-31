[BN] Blitz: Ike Boettger's battle for a starting job took a detour

Jake Fromm awaits his fate: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote about Jake Fromm's preseason finale and his fate with the Bills. “You kind of put all your cards on the table, do everything you can do,” Fromm said. “It’s out of my hands. Whatever happens, happens." Read more

More Covid tests on the way: From the Associated Press: Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for Covid-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA. Read more

Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins? Reports linked the Dolphins to Watson, but coach Brian Flores made that seem a little unlikely. Read more