[BN] Blitz: If the Dolphins get Kyle Pitts ... look out

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 9, 2021

NFL draft preview: Kyle Pitts will be scary matchup for NFL defenses

The first time Bills fans will be holding their collective breath during the NFL draft later this month is when Miami is on the clock for the sixth pick.

By then, it's possible four quarterbacks are off the board, and the Dolphins, who are unlikely to be taking a quarterback, will be looking to add talent to pair with Tua Tagovailoa.

Will it be Ja'Marr Chase? Will it be Kyle Pitts? If neither has been selected yet, it's likely the Dolphins would pick one of the two. Bills fans should probably hope it's the former rather than Pitts, who, if he becomes what people think he might, could be a matchup nightmare for most NFL defenses for the next 10 or so seasons.

“He is the highest graded tight end ever for me,” says ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “I think you can make a strong case he’s the best player in the draft,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “I just watched all the corners with first-, second-, third-round draft grades in the SEC, and they can’t cover the guy.”