[BN] Blitz: If money isn't spent on new Bills stadium, 'it will be spent somewhere else'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 16, 2021
Ex-Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy: If money isn't spent on new Bills stadium, 'it will be spent somewhere else'
A price tag of $1.4 billion is certainly a lot of money.
Robert Duffy, the former New York lieutenant governor who represented the Cuomo administration in negotiations a decade ago for the Buffalo Bills’ current lease, knows this, though: “It will not bankrupt the state or county or team."
All things considered, the new stadium project isn't all that expensive when compared to other projects around the NFL.
But, “if that money is not spent on that project, it will be spent somewhere else," Duffy said.
Here's what else Duffy had to say about the stadium in a series of interviews with The Buffalo News.
