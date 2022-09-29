[BN] Blitz: If Bills need to lean on Allen while run game sorts out, let 'er rip

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 29, 2022

Mark Gaughan: If Bills need to lean on Josh Allen while run game sorts itself out, let 'er rip

Before the season even started, Mark Gaughan analyzed the question when it comes to Josh Allen's running: How much is too much?

There wasn't a clear answer then. Jim Kelly wanted to see Allen run less often. Sean McDermott said the Bills needed to be smart.

Here we are, three games into the season, and now we're wondering: is Josh Allen passing too much? It's not that Bills fans might rather see Allen run it more. Rather, they'd like to see anyone running the football.

But, as Gaughan notes in his latest column: "Every time the ball is in Allen’s hands is a good play for the Bills, and a high likelihood of a bad play for the defense."

The Bills do indeed need to get their running game going, but until they do, take solace in the fact that it's Allen throwing the ball 60 times a game and not someone else.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Dane Jackson returns to practice: Anyone who watched Jackson's injury in real time and slow motion two weeks ago would probably think returning Wednesday to practice was among the best possible results. He was wearing a non-contact jersey, but Jackson was back out there. Will he play Sunday? It's too soon to say, but Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest on Jackson, plus the rest of the injury report. Read more

Lou Piccone is honored by Jersey home: Thursday will be “Lou Piccone Day” in Vineland, N.J., the hometown of the former Bills receiver. Then, on Saturday, he’ll be inducted into the hall of the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey, in Bridgeton. Erik Brady has the story on Piccone, who makes his home in Williamsville. Read more

TV musings: How did the Bills-Dolphins game rate? Josh Allen's stardom is growing. Ryan Fitzpatrick illustrated his deadpan comedic chops. Al Michaels hasn't lost a step. All that and more in Buffalo News TV critic Alan Pergament's latest column. Read more

Position grades: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan did his weekly rewatch of the game and gave out his position grades. Read more

Analyzing Allen: Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense notes that the Bills left 30 points behind on six plays. Here's the full review, with video, of what Kubiak called "one of the greatest quarterback performances of the ages." Read more

Chiefs-Bucs could be on the move: The Sunday Night Football matchup between Tampa and Kansas City could be played in Minneapolis if the impacts of Hurricane Ian make it difficult for the Bucs to host a game. Read more

The man behind TB12: From Sports Illustrated: "He’s fourth on the depth chart, he’s taken 10 snaps in 10 seasons and he’s most famous for holding up a drunk Brady. But there’s much more to Ryan Griffin’s run in Tampa Bay." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Eric Comrie delivers promising debut for Sabres in loss Read more

Mike Harrington: Ilya Lyubushkin brings some snarl as new 'ox' on Sabres' blue line Read more

Bisons: Bisons blanked in season finale at Scranton, finish tied for fourth in division Read more

High schools: Girls volleyball: Iroquois tops Lake Shore 3-1 to remain undefeated; team motivated by Nicki Minaj Read more

WNY high school football schedule for Week 5 Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 29

