[BN] Blitz: Ideas for Bills stadium: Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra-exclusive club'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 6, 2022

On the idea board for a new Bills stadium: Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra-exclusive club'

With a projected cost of $1.4 billion, the new Bills stadium will bring with it some modern amenities not currently available at the built-in-the-'70s Highmark Stadium. Obviously.

Think more space, heating, fancier and easy-to-buy food and beverages and protection from rain, snow and sun. Plus a lot more.

Fans won't get their first glimpse of renderings of the new stadium until later this summer or early fall, and they'll see a full design hopefully by the end of the year.

But early clues have emerged thanks to a survey sent to tens of thousands of ticket buyers earlier this spring.

From Tim O'Shei: Bills executives and officials from Legends, the consulting group hired by the team to work on stadium development, and the architecture firm Populous, have used the results to help refine plans.

Here's a look at what to expect.

