[BN] Blitz: Hyde giving Bills the best free safety play in team history
  Oct. 15, 2021
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 15, 2021

Going home with a game ball (copy)

Bills safety Micah Hyde has his interception ball tucked under his arm as he celebrates with fans after the Bills' 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Mark Gaughan: Micah Hyde giving Bills the best free safety play in team history

Before Sunday night's win in Kansas City, if someone had asked you to guess how many interceptions Micah Hyde had returned for a touchdown in his nine-plus seasons in the NFL, you're probably not saying zero.

Hyde has made a Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro in 2017. He has started 100 NFL games.

But until Sunday, Hyde had zero touchdowns by way of an interception. 

Hyde has been valuable for the Bills since he signed with them in 2017. Mark Gaughan said Hyde is "Mr. Reliable, Mr. Assignment Sound, Mr. Security Blanket on the back end of the defense."

How did Hyde nab his first ever pick-six?

Mark Gaughan has more on Hyde, saying "it’s time to call him the finest free safety ever to play for the Bills."

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills, Titans take different paths on edge rushers: Brandon Beane and the Bills have invested draft capital in the defensive line. Tennessee, meanwhile, has not. Is Buffalo's way better? Mark Gaughan has more on the different approaches to the defensive line, as well as some more analysis ahead of this weekend. Read more

Taron Johnson talks contract extension: The Bills made sure to keep their nickel cornerback into the future. "I wanted to be here, I love this place, so that was really it. I saw the numbers, and I said, ‘Let's do it. Let's go for it.’ ” Read more

Legislators push for public hearings: Legislators contend they won't be so willing to approve a stadium lease agreement within a few hours of the giant stadium contract being dropped on them and with no public hearing. "I think you have an obligation to hear from the public." Read more

Josh Allen's pregame playlist is deeper than you think: Josh Allen likes melodies. He has a firm grasp, even if subconsciously, on the fact that “happy” and “sad” share the same ZIP code more often than not. Here's a look at what Allen is listening to. Read more

Q&A with Bobby Johnson: In case you missed it, the offensive line coach talked about Spencer Brown; Cody Ford’s future; Dawkins’ improving health after his bout with Covid-19; Ike Boettger filling in at left guard against Houston in place of Jon Feliciano; and more in our latest Q&A. Read more

Brady's breakup with New England: For Sports Illustrated, Seth Wickersham has the inside story on Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots. "The winningest quarterback in history has always kept his inner life from the public, but more than a year after leaving his first and only professional home, the tale of his disillusionment and subsequent move has become clear to the world at large." Read more

Cozy relationship: From the NY Times: "Jeff Pash, the league’s general counsel, brokered penalties, discussed a cheerleading scandal and received perks in emails with the former president of the Washington Football Team." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: With all eyes on young core, Sabres veterans shine in opening win Read more

Mike Harrington: In stellar opener, the connection was back between Sabres and fans Read more

Casey Mittelstadt exits Sabres' opening win with upper-body injury Read more

Photos: Sabres open season with 5-1 win over Montreal View photos

High schools: Hamburg punches its ticket to Section VI football playoffs Read more

Prep Talk: Teddy McDuffie Jr. duplicates his father's accomplishment Read more

Outdoors: Bill Hilts Jr.: Wings of change for waterfowl season Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

