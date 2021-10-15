[BN] Blitz: Hyde giving Bills the best free safety play in team history

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills, Titans take different paths on edge rushers: Brandon Beane and the Bills have invested draft capital in the defensive line. Tennessee, meanwhile, has not. Is Buffalo's way better? Mark Gaughan has more on the different approaches to the defensive line, as well as some more analysis ahead of this weekend. Read more

Taron Johnson talks contract extension: The Bills made sure to keep their nickel cornerback into the future. "I wanted to be here, I love this place, so that was really it. I saw the numbers, and I said, ‘Let's do it. Let's go for it.’ ” Read more