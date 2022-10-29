[BN] Blitz: How Von Miller uses pregame routine to recognize past, current Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 29, 2022

Ryan O'Halloran: A man and his custom T-shirts – how Von Miller uses pregame routine to recognize past, current Buffalo Bills

Von Miller is a lot of things.

The pass rusher is a future Hall of Famer. He's a Super Bowl champion. He's a chicken farmer. And he's charitable.

Miller, a magnet for autographs during training camp who has provided the Bills with exactly what they needed when they went out and signed him, is also a Bills fashion icon.

And he shows off his tastes during pregame on game days with tributes to Bills of today and yesterday every week. There have been tributes to Bruce Smith, Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, and also Josh Allen and Brandon Beane, with plenty more to come.

When he first started doing it, people wondered where the shirts came from.

“Where is Von getting those vintage tees of everybody?” punter Sam Martin said players would ask each other. “And then we realized he was making them.”

