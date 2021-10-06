[BN] Blitz: How to build a new stadium that works?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

PlayAction: Last season, the Bills let the Chiefs' defense get away with overplaying the pass. On Sunday night, the Chiefs are going to use a light box look – six or fewer players in the tackle box – and when they do, Mark Gaughan says the Bills need to have some success with the rushing game to take some pressure off Josh Allen. Here's Gaughan's latest video breakdown. Watch here

Bills' surprise provides support to family: “It's just nice to see in a world that we're in right now where so much chaos is going on, there's still people that care. That care about your kid and care about your family. It's just been really good to see, because we needed it." A family of Bills fans living outside Albany have been going through a rough time. The Bills offered some support. Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story. Read more