[BN] Blitz: How to build a new stadium that works?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 6, 2021
How to build a new stadium that works? A sports marketing exec has answers
In 1999, downtown Los Angeles was more desolate than downtown Buffalo, longtime sports marketing executive John Cimperman said.
But the development of the L.A. Live property adjacent to the Staples Center created an entertainment district that transformed Los Angeles.
Los Angeles and Buffalo have few parallels, of course, but Cimperman used the city's development as an example when talking with The News about plans for Buffalo's potential new stadium.
Cimperman is a qualified expert on the subject, having worked with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they moved into a new arena in the mid-1990s and later with the Los Angeles Kings when Staples Center came about. Those jobs were before he joined the Sabres and before he left the Sabres to create his own sports marketing agency, Cenergy.
Cimperman talked about why a city site could work, but also touted success in Green Bay and Foxborough as examples of why it's not a one-size-fits-all process.
In a series of interviews with The News, Cimperman emphasized the need for development around a new stadium, which the team hopes to build in Orchard Park, and the opportunity to build on the Bills as a “national brand.”
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
PlayAction: Last season, the Bills let the Chiefs' defense get away with overplaying the pass. On Sunday night, the Chiefs are going to use a light box look – six or fewer players in the tackle box – and when they do, Mark Gaughan says the Bills need to have some success with the rushing game to take some pressure off Josh Allen. Here's Gaughan's latest video breakdown. Watch here
Bills' surprise provides support to family: “It's just nice to see in a world that we're in right now where so much chaos is going on, there's still people that care. That care about your kid and care about your family. It's just been really good to see, because we needed it." A family of Bills fans living outside Albany have been going through a rough time. The Bills offered some support. Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story. Read more
Daboll's creativity continues to serve Josh Allen well: Jim Kubiak's weekly analysis of Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense has so far seen Allen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll toying with inferior opponents. That trend continued this week. Here's a look at the balanced attack the Bills deployed Sunday. Read more
Chiefs will activate Josh Gordon: Kansas City added Gordon to its 53-man roster and intends to make him active for the Sunday night showdown with the Bills. Read more
Terry Pegula's net worth increases: Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is ranked at No. 188 on the Forbes 400, an annual list of the richest Americans. Read more
Duke Williams returns to the CFL: Former Bills receiver and fan favorite Duke Williams is returning to the Canadian Football League, TSN reported. Read more
Wrapping up Week 4: Miss any of our day-after coverage following up on the 40-0 win? Catch up below...
Upon Further Review: With Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis stepping in, Bills' secondary doesn't miss a beat Read more
Analysis: Buffalo Bills playing defensive line in waves like never before Read more
Jason Wolf: Bills have steamrolled three backup QBs. Here comes Patrick Mahomes Read more
Jay Skurski: Cole Beasley says Bills fans booed him, but what's he hoping to gain? Read more
Power ranking leaders? The Bills are rolling, and national media is noticing.
The Bills are at the top of power rankings lists from ESPN, the Ringer and the Washington Post.
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Dustin Tokarski standing tall in Sabres' goalie competition Read more
Notebook: After two games in NHL camp, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sent to Rochester Read more
German winger J-J Peterka showing Sabres he's 'something special' Read more
Colleges: Basketball reunites Felisha Legette-Jack, Maceo Jack at UB Read more
Bisons: Casey Candaele, Kevin Smith earn Triple-A East postseason awards Read more
High schools: Gabby Gambino of St. Mary's registers 100th career point in girls soccer Read more
St. Francis hires Anthony Micucci as director of hockey operations Read more
Today in sports history: Oct. 6
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.