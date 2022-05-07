[BN] Blitz: How the draft impacts Bills salary cap, extension candidates

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 7, 2022

How the draft impacts Bills salary cap, extension candidates

The best part about bringing young talent onto the roster when you're trying to compete for a championship in a salary cap sport? Young talent tends to be pretty cost effective.

The Bills’ rookie class will account for about $2 million in salary cap space above what’s already being counted toward the cap this season.

With training camp a few months out, the Bills will have around $5 million in cap space, enough to do a few contract extensions if they so desire.

The extension conversation is focused on three veterans: Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox and Jordan Poyer.

Mark Gaughan took a look at the trio most likely to be extended and their market values.

The Bills have some decisions to make.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills stadium deal: From Sandra Tan: When it comes to Erie County's burden for financing a new Bills stadium, the question isn't whether the county is prepared to pay $250 million. The question is: How will the county pay it? Read more

Terrel Bernard: 'I feel like I have the experience': Bernard was projected as a fourth round pick, but the Bills, who traded their fourth round pick away, felt confident in the linebacker from Baylor to pick him in the third round. "This guy will be teaching ... other people pretty quick," Brandon Beane said. "He's got it.” Read more

Jets easing their new guys in: From the Associated Press: "Robert Saleh refuses to put any pressure on the New York Jets’ top draft picks. Now’s not the time for that. But the team’s first four picks in cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall could all have significant impacts on the franchise immediately and for years to come." Read more

Ousted Raiders exec makes statement: From ESPN: "Dan Ventrelle, whose abrupt departure as Las Vegas Raiders team president was announced in a statement by owner Mark Davis on Friday, released his own statement later, alleging he was fired in retaliation for bringing concerns by multiple employees about hostile workplace conditions within the organization to the NFL." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin emerged as leader, top defenseman in fourth season with Sabres Read more

Baseball: Gabriel Moreno's 4 RBIs send Bisons past Bulls; Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu starts for Herd Saturday Read more

Colleges: Washington RB Jaret Patterson continues pro run, returns to UB for spring game Read more

Horses: Post Time: Ontario-bred Messier shooting for Kentucky Derby win Read more

Today in sports history: May 7

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.