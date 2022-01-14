[BN] Blitz: How the Bills' tough stretch prepared them for this moment

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 14, 2022
'We took our lumps': How the Bills' tough stretch prepared them for this moment
The old cliche sports saying is always prescient.
"That's why they play the games," it goes.
The games aren't decided in September. There are (now) 17 games in the NFL season, and nothing comes easy. Not even for the reigning division champions who went 13-3 last season and returned almost its whole team. Even if the experts make them a trendy pick to win the Super Bowl.
Through 13 games, the Bills were 7-6, and Western New York football fans were less focused on a Super Bowl compared to their concerns about simply qualifying for the playoffs.
Four wins later, here they are, hosting a playoff game tomorrow inside Highmark Stadium.
“You know, last year, damn near we had smooth sailing,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “We barely lost. We barely had slow days. Things weren't off cue. But I feel like this team, we have built a little more character this year."
Jay Skurski dove deep into how the Bills' tough stretch prepared them for this moment.
