[BN] Blitz: How the Bills' roster stacks up

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 5, 2021

Inside the Bills: How Buffalo's roster stacks up against the Super Bowl teams

We saw what the gap looks like almost two weeks ago when Kansas City romped the Bills, 38-24, in a game that wasn't as tight as the score indicates.

All eyes for the Bills are on the Super Bowl in 2021 even despite the gaps they know exist between them and the reigning champions. It is, no doubt about it, Super Bowl or bust for the Bills next season.

The Bills have to measure themselves against both of these teams Sunday and figure out where they stack up and how they can make the leap. The Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers will all make changes between now and next year's Super Bowl, but the core of each team is likely to go unchanged, and we have a pretty decent idea what these rosters are going to look like in 2021.