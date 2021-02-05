[BN] Blitz: How the Bills' roster stacks up

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 5, 2021
Inside the Bills: How Buffalo's roster stacks up against the Super Bowl teams
We saw what the gap looks like almost two weeks ago when Kansas City romped the Bills, 38-24, in a game that wasn't as tight as the score indicates.
All eyes for the Bills are on the Super Bowl in 2021 even despite the gaps they know exist between them and the reigning champions. It is, no doubt about it, Super Bowl or bust for the Bills next season.
The Bills have to measure themselves against both of these teams Sunday and figure out where they stack up and how they can make the leap. The Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers will all make changes between now and next year's Super Bowl, but the core of each team is likely to go unchanged, and we have a pretty decent idea what these rosters are going to look like in 2021.
Jay Skurski went position by position and ranked the three teams accordingly. The Bills have some work to do.
This week we're spicing things up with Taiwan Jones' favorite dish – salmon and coconut curry sauce. Join Chef Darian Bryan and let's Dig In, Buffalo!
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
X's and O's: Super Bowl edition: The Kansas City Chiefs have a deep and talented offensive line. But that depth and ability is going to be put to the test Sunday night in Tampa. With top lineman Eric Fisher out after an injury last week, Tampa has the advantage up front and it's likely the Bucs' only real shot at slowing down Patrick Mahomes. Mark Gaughan has some sharp analysis and key numbers for the Super Bowl. Read more
Diggs plugs Allen for MVP: "My guy will get lost a little bit. But he played some elite football, and I just want people to appreciate it, appreciate some good quarterback play. Don’t just forget about him. He had a helluva year. Please consider him as your MVP, because he is mine.” Read more
Goodell on minority hires: “I’m not sure there’s an issue we spent more time working with our ownership on,” Roger Goodell said. “We’re not satisfied, and we feel like we can do better." The amount of minority coaches in the NFL (3) is the same as there were in 2003. Read more
Dawkins thanks Bills fans: Spurred by social media posts from the Bills Mafia Babes, Dion's Dreamers has raised more than $5,500 from 250 donations for the organization dedicated to providing mentoring to young men and women in underserved communities. Read more
Bills assistant off to Vandy: John Egorugwu, who spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, is being hired as the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt University, Yahoo Sports reported. Read more
What it's like for Patriots fans: Are Patriots fans rooting for Tom Brady this weekend? That's a complicated question. Read more
How KC thrives in a strange season: If you're an ESPN+ subscriber, Wright Thompson wrote about food, music and fandom being "the ways Kansas City tells its story to the world – and even in this strange season, this Super Bowl run represented the best of the city's identity." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: As Sabres' Ralph Krueger and Jake McCabe enter Covid protocol, NHL tightens reins. Read more
Bettman: Fewer than half of NHL players on Covid list are for positive tests. Read more
Amerks' coach Seth Appert forced to adjust ahead of AHL season opener. Read more
Baseball: Blue Jays to name former Bisons utility man Casey Candaele as new Herd manager. Read more
Colleges: Canisius College women's basketball ends season due to Covid-19, safety concerns. Read more
High schools: Sarah D'Angelo leading Clarence girls bowling to impressive start. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.