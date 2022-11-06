[BN] Blitz: How the Bills rebuilt their run defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 6, 2022

'Just what we needed': How the Bills rebuilt their run defense with three free agent additions

Last year's defensive ranking came with a caveat. The Bills didn't allow a lot of points, and made accumulating yards through the air difficult for almost every quarterback they faced.

But the run defense left a bit to be desired, especially down the stretch. So when the season ended, Brandon Beane and his staff went to work.

“You target a list of guys and once you get one, you say, ‘Alright, can we get another one?’ ” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News. “We hoped to get two.”

Then …

“Once we knew we could get a third one, we decided, ‘We have the funds, let’s do it and maybe we don’t spend as high somewhere else,’ ” Beane said. “We just wanted to be stout up front.”

How are the interior linemen getting it done?

After practice Thursday, defensive line coach Eric Washington provided his analysis on four selected plays – one apiece by DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle – for The Buffalo News by watching the clips on an iPad.

Here's Jay Skurski's look inside the plays.

