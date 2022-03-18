[BN] Blitz: How the Bills lured Von Miller away from Super Bowl-champion Rams

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 18, 2022
How the Bills lured Von Miller away from Super Bowl-champion Rams
Leaving Los Angeles for Buffalo wasn’t a decision Von Miller took lightly.
“It really felt like I broke up with my girlfriend and she never did anything to me,” Miller said in his introductory news conference Thursday. “She was good to me. She was good to me, and I had to break up with her to choose another girlfriend. I hate that part. I hate that part of the league.”
Miller is set to make $50 million over the next three years. But this wasn’t about the money, writes Jay Skurski.
“It had to be something special,” Miller said. “It had to be the Buffalo Bills.”
Skurski further examines what brought the two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer to Buffalo.
