[BN] Blitz: How the Bills learned – and grew – from playoff loss to Houston

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 3, 2021
'That feeling of being punched in the chest': How the Bills learned – and grew – from playoff loss to Houston
Jan. 4, 2020, feels like a generation ago. It was before the pandemic became a thing (the Before Times, if you will) and before Josh Allen became this version of Josh Allen.
Even just two season ago, Allen was playing his former reckless version of the quarterback position at times. His maturity has been a big reason why the Bills made an AFC title game last season and are expected to again this season.
But while the Bills and Texans have moved in opposite directions since that early January night, the feeling of that loss still lingers to some.
"We thought everything was headed in the right direction and it was pulled right from us because of the Texans,” Dion Dawkins said. “That feeling, it will never disappear. That feeling lives with us."
The Bills are 17-5 since the loss. The Texans, meanwhile, have gone 5-14.
Some players still use that playoff game as fuel. Others don't seem to think much about it.
Regardless, the Bills learned a lot about themselves after the loss. Here's Jay Skurski's deep dive on how they've grown since.
