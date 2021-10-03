[BN] Blitz: How the Bills learned – and grew – from playoff loss to Houston

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 3, 2021

'That feeling of being punched in the chest': How the Bills learned – and grew – from playoff loss to Houston

Jan. 4, 2020, feels like a generation ago. It was before the pandemic became a thing (the Before Times, if you will) and before Josh Allen became this version of Josh Allen.

Even just two season ago, Allen was playing his former reckless version of the quarterback position at times. His maturity has been a big reason why the Bills made an AFC title game last season and are expected to again this season.

But while the Bills and Texans have moved in opposite directions since that early January night, the feeling of that loss still lingers to some.

"We thought everything was headed in the right direction and it was pulled right from us because of the Texans,” Dion Dawkins said. “That feeling, it will never disappear. That feeling lives with us."