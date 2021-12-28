[BN] Blitz: How the Bills improved vs. Pats' heavy personnel

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 28, 2021
Analysis: Bills defense adjusts, improves vs. Pats' heavy personnel
When the whipping winds inside Orchard Park forced the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to adjust accordingly earlier this month, New England decided to go heavy.
They brought big tackle Michael Onwenu on the field as the sixth offensive lineman on 26 rushing attempts that combined for 163 yards. The Bills simply had no answer for the Patriots' ground game, even though they knew it was coming.
The Patriots went back to what worked Sunday, sending Onwenu on the field for 16 running plays that combined for 64 yards.
While the Bills didn't fully clamp down on the run (Damien Harris did average 5.7 yards per carry on 18 attempts), the improvement they showed was an important part of leaving Foxborough with a 33-21 win and possession of first place in the AFC East.
Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis of the adjustments.
Dalton donations turned giving into Bills fans tradition: “Andy Dalton kickstarted it. That was amazing to watch. And since then, we’ve traded our bitterness and our pessimism for hope and optimism and these acts of charity." Read more
Monday observations: This morning, teams that have either fired their head coach or informed him he’s not going to return can begin interviewing assistant coaches from other teams. Sean McDermott said he'd welcome opportunities for Brian Daboll or Leslie Frazier to get head coaching jobs. Here are Jay Skurski's observations from media availability Monday, which include a few roster moves. Read more
O-line takes a big step forward: The offensive line has battled injuries and virus hospitalizations. It has seen players move to the opposite side of the line and then back. Sunday, however, the unit didn't let Josh Allen get sacked and took a big step forward. “We'll smile for about 24 hours and then we'll get right back to it," Dion Dawkins said, "because I believe, what, there's two more left? This one doesn't mean anything if the other two don't fall into place.” Read more
Obada has earned trust: Efe Obada played 36 of the Buffalo Bills’ 64 defensive snaps in the win. That was 59% of the defensive total, behind only defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Here are more takeaways from the snap counts, the quote of the game, stat of the game and more. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis were generally good during the Bills-Patriots broadcast Sunday, but they underplayed how good Josh Allen was. "Eagle and Davis praised Allen throughout the game, but it was nowhere near the level of superlatives he received elsewhere after the game," Alan Pergament wrote. Read more
McDermott is a worthy Belichick adversary: Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr wrote about the Buffalo Bills' coach. "The wonderful part about all of this? It feels sustainable. (Rex) Ryan’s act always had an expiration date. It was great. It worked. It was impossible to replicate over a long period of time. McDermott, on the other hand, doesn’t have to step to the podium and loudly declare that he won’t “kiss Belichick’s rings.” Read more
7 questions that will decide the playoff race: From The Ringer: "With two weeks left in the regular season, 24 teams are still vying for playoff berths. How will things shake out? Here are the factors to watch – and the potential chaos scenarios to consider." Read more
The year in WNY sports: Mike Harrington takes a look back at the year that was in Western New York sports. "The Bills nearly reached the top of the NFL mountain, while the Sabres managed to go as low as you can in the NHL." Read more
Buffalo Sabres: Mike Harrington: Sabres working hard to stay upbeat during NHL's latest Covid crisis Read more
Sabres forced to march on while Don Granato, 5 players try to exit protocol Read more
Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski rejoins team for first time since bout with Covid-19 Read more
Colleges: UB to require proof of vaccination for 5- to 11-year-olds at athletic events Read more
