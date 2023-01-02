[BN] Blitz: How the Bills have excelled in end-of-half situations

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 2, 2023

'Calm among chaos': How Bills quarterback Josh Allen, offense have excelled in end-of-half situations

There could be a situation tonight, during a pivotal playoff-like game in Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," when Josh Allen and the offense need to execute an end-of-half scenario to either get points before the break or try to win or tie a game late.

If so, you can bank on Allen and his teammates not blinking. They've been there before, and have been excelling in end-of-half situations.

They did it in the weather with a division title on the line vs. Miami. And they did it ... well ... in a lot of their games.

Entering this weekend, the Bills led the NFL with 100 points scored in the final two minutes of a half. That's 18 more than any other team and nearly double the league average of 55 points.

"The biggest thing is we prepare,” running back Devin Singletary said. “Week in and week out, we’re already ready for those situations."

Frankly, Allen thrives in them.

Ryan O'Halloran wrote about the trend and how the Bills got so good at the end of halves.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Johnson a runner-up for NFLPA community service award: On Tuesday, Jaquan Johnson was named a runner-up for the NFL Players Association’s weekly Community MVP award. Here's how the fourth-year safety is impacting the community. Read more

Get ready for Bills-Bengals: It's going to be a playoff-like atmosphere and game in Cincinnati tonight. Here's a rundown of stories to get you prepared to finish your holiday weekend with "Monday Night Football":

How will each facet play out? Both teams have their share of advantages, as Jay Skurski points out in this week's scouting report. Read more

Our staff is split on how tonight's game will play out. Here are our predictions. Read more

Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader has been a monster at nose tackle against the run since returning to the lineup the past six games. Mark Gaughan wrote about the challenge. Read more

You may notice Tremaine Edmunds making tackles tonight. More specifically, you'll notice he isn't missing them, and he's doing so at a pretty impressive clip. Read more

Only Tom Brady gets the ball out faster than Joe Burrow. The Bills know the Bengals' quarterback can be tough to defend against. Read more

Unsurprisingly, the Bills are going to need Josh Allen to be great tonight. "In Josh, the Bills trust," Mark Gaughan wrote. "Thank God he has big shoulders. The Bills are going to need them." Read more

Mailbag: What's going on at wide receiver? How have things gotten so dire? This week's mailbag leads with a pretty detailed answer to that question. Read more

Patriots move into playoff spot: A big home win over the Miami Dolphins pushed the New England Patriots into the final playoff spot in the AFC with one week remaining. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres' winning streak meets a quiet end with loss to Senators Read more

Sabres center Tage Thompson named NHL's Third Star for December behind Ovechkin, McDavid Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Bandits: Josh Byrne scores seven goals as Bandits get first home win of season Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.