[BN] Blitz: How the Bills enhance their passing game with play action

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 21, 2021
PlayAction: Bills enhance passing game with play action
In today's NFL, it really doesn't require handing the ball off to your running back very often to force your opponent to respect your running game.
So far, the Bills have deployed a relatively balanced offense, though the numbers are a bit skewed thanks to a few blowout wins. Buffalo is tied for second in the NFL in average number of offensive plays per game (69.8). About 39 plays per game have been passes, the other 30 or so running plays.
The Bills have gotten decent production on the ground from Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and even Josh Allen.
Their play action attack has been explosive, especially on first down.
Over the past two years, the Bills have led the NFL in first-down passing attempts. Still, selling the run on first down has opened up space.
In his latest PlayAction video analysis, Mark Gaughan diagrams an example of how the Bills took the extra step to sell a play-action fake, setting up an Allen to Dawson Knox completion earlier this season.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Knox has surgery but bye week will help his return: “Thank y’all for the prayers. Will be back very soon,” Dawson Knox said via his Twitter account Tuesday. How soon? The hope is Knox will be out only a few weeks. Read more
Position grades: As he does every week, Mark Gaughan reviewed the tape and made his marks. Here's how each position group rated during the Monday night loss in Nashville. Read more
Bills host 9 for tryouts: Two of them were locals in former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala and former West Seneca East and UB offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk. According to the league’s daily report, those two joined seven others who tried out for the Bills. Read more
Inside Buffalo's offense vs. Tennessee: Buffalo used some unique run-pass option plays to get Josh Allen going early. Tennessee, meanwhile, made it a goal to disrupt Allen every chance they could. Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of the offense, with video, goes over what went right and what went wrong. Read more
Bills have to solve their pressure problem: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote yesterday about the lack of pressure the Bills put on Titans QB Ryan Tannehill. If the Bills and Titans meet in the playoffs, that'll have to change. Read more
Is Trevon Diggs this good?: Stefon's brother is off to a fast start. From The Ringer: "The Cowboys defensive back has seven interceptions in the team’s first six games, including at least one pick in each contest. How long can he keep this up?" Read more
Watson to Miami? A report from the Houston Chronicle said a deal to send Deshaun Watson to Miami could happen as soon as this week. Read more
Is Thursday Night Football worth it? From the AP: "For those who oppose Thursday night NFL games, be it players, coaches, fans or bettors, this week is a perfect example of why." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres' outlook at center improved by Tage Thompson's seamless position switch Read more
Sabres center Cody Eakin's status uncertain after collision in practice Read more
High schools: Defender Mirann Gacioch achieves milestone as Nichols girls soccer team keeps winning Read more
Canisius boys soccer beats St. Joe's with 12th consecutive shutout Read more
Baseball: Yankees re-sign Aaron Boone to new 3-year deal: ‘He’s been a good hire’ Read more
