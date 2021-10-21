[BN] Blitz: How the Bills enhance their passing game with play action

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 21, 2021

PlayAction: Bills enhance passing game with play action

In today's NFL, it really doesn't require handing the ball off to your running back very often to force your opponent to respect your running game.

So far, the Bills have deployed a relatively balanced offense, though the numbers are a bit skewed thanks to a few blowout wins. Buffalo is tied for second in the NFL in average number of offensive plays per game (69.8). About 39 plays per game have been passes, the other 30 or so running plays.

The Bills have gotten decent production on the ground from Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and even Josh Allen.

Their play action attack has been explosive, especially on first down.

Over the past two years, the Bills have led the NFL in first-down passing attempts. Still, selling the run on first down has opened up space.