[BN] Blitz: How the Bills completed their third win in 12 days

Dec. 2, 2022

How the Bills completed their third win in 12 days

It looked like it could've been a little easier than it looked. When the Bills went ahead 17-7, another blowout was in sight. Ultimately, they trotted off the Gillette Stadium field with a 14-point win, but not until the Bills' offense righted the ship with a put-away drive.

It came after four uninspiring possessions, and looked a lot different than the scoring drives we're used to with Josh Allen at quarterback. Then the Bills marched 94 yards in 15 plays and took almost nine minutes off the clock on a touchdown drive that gave them a 24-7 lead.

It was their longest touchdown drive since 2016. Jay Skurski's observations from Buffalo's 24-10 win in Foxborough lead with the game-winning drive and have plenty of other news and notes from the game (including Kaiir Elam's benching).

It was an encouraging night for Buffalo's defense, especially considering what happened earlier in the day: Von Miller was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three more games after Thursday night's.

So a divisional game on the road offered a good test for the defensive line.

The unit that will get the Bills through the next few weeks passed the test.

"We have belief in every single person that we’re gonna put on the field,” A.J. Epenesa said.

3 in 12 is nice ... now go get OBJ: "Now comes the real get-it-done challenge during the Bills’ mini-bye: Convincing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he is the final piece to the team’s Super Bowl puzzle," Ryan O'Halloran wrote in his column after the game. "Acquire Beckham and the first Lombardi Trophy will be in the franchise’s sights." Von Miller says the Bills will host Beckham Friday. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Spying Josh Allen sounds like a good plan, Mark Gaughan wrote. But there are a few problems with it, one being that Allen is almost always a better athlete than the guy spying him. Look at the touchdown throw to Gabe Davis. That was one of the plays that shaped Thursday night's 24-10 result. Read more

Report card: This is one of the best report cards the Bills have earned as a whole in recent weeks. Jay Skurski was feeling generous? Maybe, but these Bills deserved it. Read more

3 questions: How good should fans feel about this victory, given the fact New England’s offense clearly is not ready for prime time? What does this result say about the two head coaches? What does this win say about the ability of the Bills’ defense to get by without Von Miller? Read more

Josh Allen met Jay-Z after the game: “I walked over to him,'' Allen said. "I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was.'' Read more

Allen's cleats: The quarterback wore the signatures of six former patients at Oishei Children's Hospital on his cleats for Thursday night's game with the New England Patriots as part of the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. Read more

Bills, Sabres on the same day: The Sabres also played Thursday night. Oddly enough, some of the biggest and unique moments in Bills history have happened on days when the Sabres also were playing. Read more

How it looked: Here are our photo galleries from before and during the Thursday night win.

