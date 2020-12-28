[BN] Blitz: How the Bills can sweep the Pats for the first time since '99

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 28, 2020

Take Five: Bills can remind Patriots who’s boss in AFC East

The Bills have not swept the Patriots in their two yearly regular season matchups since 1999, a 21-year stretch that could finally end before midnight.

And, really, it should. One of these teams is preparing itself for a run at a Lombardi Trophy, and the other is trying to figure out what its future is and how long it may be until it's ready to compete again.

For the first time in a while, the former is Buffalo and the latter is the Patriots.

Says Vic Carucci: "The prime-time stage might provide a little extra juice, but there’s no pretending this game is something other than what the Bills’ 11-3 record and the Patriots’ 6-8 mark say it is: a matchup of a have against a have-not."

There's nothing left for the Bills to do except deliver a message that there's a new team in town in the AFC East.

That's one of Carucci's keys for tonight's game: Leave no doubt. The Bills need to also take advantage of this declining version of Cam Newton, exploiting another New England weakness.