[BN] Blitz: How the Bills can sweep the Pats for the first time since '99

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 28, 2020
Take Five: Bills can remind Patriots who’s boss in AFC East
The Bills have not swept the Patriots in their two yearly regular season matchups since 1999, a 21-year stretch that could finally end before midnight.
And, really, it should. One of these teams is preparing itself for a run at a Lombardi Trophy, and the other is trying to figure out what its future is and how long it may be until it's ready to compete again.
For the first time in a while, the former is Buffalo and the latter is the Patriots.
Says Vic Carucci: "The prime-time stage might provide a little extra juice, but there’s no pretending this game is something other than what the Bills’ 11-3 record and the Patriots’ 6-8 mark say it is: a matchup of a have against a have-not."
There's nothing left for the Bills to do except deliver a message that there's a new team in town in the AFC East.
That's one of Carucci's keys for tonight's game: Leave no doubt. The Bills need to also take advantage of this declining version of Cam Newton, exploiting another New England weakness.
Here's what else the Bills need to do to move to 12-3 and get one step closer to clinching the AFC's second seed.
Scouting report: How long has it been since the Bills had a quarterback advantage like this over the Patriots? There are still some facets of the game New England will have an advantage in tonight, but that QB difference is the big one. Jay Skurski has the scouting report and his prediction. Read more
Matchups to watch: Bill Belichick will get his second front-row seat to see the new and improved version of Josh Allen, and if his Patriots are going to give the Bills any trouble in years ahead, it will be because the future Hall of Fame coach figured out how to tame Allen. If there's any matchup to pay attention to tonight, it's that one: Legendary coach vs. rising star. Here are two others to watch. Read more
Speaking of 1999: In case you missed it Jason Wolf talked to Steve Christie, Doug Flutie, Thurman Thomas and others about a game that was apparently very forgettable and an era that was ending (and another beginning). Read more
2021 opponents set: With the Steelers' clinching of the AFC North, the Bills opponents for the 2021 season are set – barring the expected addition of a 17th regular season game. Read more
Yeldon tests positive: T.J. Yeldon tested positive for Covid-19 and did not accompany the team for its trip to New England. Read more
X's and O's: The focus of this week's X's and O's story isn't the typical look at a matchup or area of the game that may be crucial. Instead, there are some relevant news and notes that follow Mark Gaughan's look at the issues facing the Patriots. Read more
Our picks: In case you missed it, our staffers are not expecting a close game tonight. Read more
Losing Lawrence: Well, if any Bills fans were worried about the idea of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ending up with the Jets, that likely ended yesterday. Sam Darnold, meanwhile, is making his case. Read more
Long reads: In addition to Jason Wolf's look back at 1999, three more long reads were published yesterday.
First, here's Mike Harrington's oral history of Empire Sports Network. Read more
From Alan Pergament, a look at where the term “fan-demonium” came from. It depends who you ask. Read more
And in our latest one-on-one coverage, Andre Roberts talked about his Pro Bowl selection, heading to the playoffs on a division champion, the thinking part of returning kicks, being a leader, growing up in a military family and running a restaurant. Read more
Sabres: Report: Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson opts out of NHL season. Read more
Sabres roundtable: Evaluating the newly formed East Division. Read more
UB football: Future should be productive, even with potential personnel losses. Read more
ICYMI: With help from guardian angel, Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens won't be deterred by amputation. Read more
