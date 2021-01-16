[BN] Blitz: How the Bills can advance (hint: stop Lamar Jackson)

Mailbag: Is there any chance Brian Daboll turns down a head coaching gig to stay at home with the Bills? Is Josh Allen playing his way toward Patrick Mahomes money? Who is going to back up Devin Singletary, and why? What are some outside-the-box ways for the Bills to contain Lamar Jackson? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Matt Milano takes defense 'to another level': There was a stretch while Matt Milano was out with multiple injuries that A.J. Klein made Milano an unlikely afterthought. Now that Milano's back at full strength, those days are long gone. "ESPN analyst and former Bills safety Matt Bowen said Milano's film this season rates among the top "stack" linebackers in the NFL, and that he'll play a critical role in slowing Baltimore's top-ranked rushing offense," wrote Jason Wolf, who has the story on the linebacker the Bills hit the "jackpot" on with a fifth-round pick in 2017.