[BN] Blitz: How the Bills can advance (hint: stop Lamar Jackson)

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 16, 2021
Take Five: Bills are right to be 'pretty confident' about containing Lamar Jackson
When the Bills and Ravens met in December of 2019, Lamar Jackson rushed for 40 yards on 11 attempts. It was Jackson's lowest rushing total in any game that season where he ran the ball at least four times.
The Ravens, of course, won the game, but the formula for the Bills to stop Jackson tonight is there, even if this year's Bills defense is not quite like last season's version.
At times during that game last season, the Bills had as many as 10 guys crowding the line of scrimmage, leaving Jackson nowhere to go. The Bills still possess speed and athleticism on defense. They have the ability to not leave many gaps or seams for Jackson to exploit, Vic Carucci wrote.
Stopping Jackson is what's standing between the Bills and the AFC Championship game. What else do the Bills need to do to win?
Here are Vic Carucci's five takes for tonight's game.
Matchups to watch: There are some good matchups on the field, no doubt. But watch the chess match between Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale's defenses love to use the blitz. Daboll's quarterback loves to exploit the blitz. It should be fun to watch. Mark Gaughan has more on the coaches, and two other matchups to watch tonight. Read more
Mailbag: Is there any chance Brian Daboll turns down a head coaching gig to stay at home with the Bills? Is Josh Allen playing his way toward Patrick Mahomes money? Who is going to back up Devin Singletary, and why? What are some outside-the-box ways for the Bills to contain Lamar Jackson? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Matt Milano takes defense 'to another level': There was a stretch while Matt Milano was out with multiple injuries that A.J. Klein made Milano an unlikely afterthought. Now that Milano's back at full strength, those days are long gone. "ESPN analyst and former Bills safety Matt Bowen said Milano’s film this season rates among the top “stack” linebackers in the NFL, and that he’ll play a critical role in slowing Baltimore’s top-ranked rushing offense," wrote Jason Wolf, who has the story on the linebacker the Bills hit the "jackpot" on with a fifth-round pick in 2017. Read more
Scouting report: This might be the closest matchup on paper the Bills have had all season. There are areas in the game where the Bills have an obvious advantage. There are areas in the game that clearly favor the Ravens. Jay Skurski has the scouting report. Read more
In nursing home hit by Covid, Bills are weekly magic: The coronavirus has ravaged nursing homes around the country. At this home in Orchard Park, where 29 residents have died, a viewing audience watching the Bills "draws weekly magic from the team," Sean Kirst wrote. Kirst's column tells the story of a 65-year-old resident and lifelong Bills fan who survived the virus and now has embraced a larger role. “It was almost like God put him here for a purpose." Read more
Leslie Frazier usually likes rooting for the Ravens: Frazier's son, Corey, works as a pro scout in the Baltimore Ravens’ front office. “I asked his mom, ‘So who you going to be rooting for this time?’ ” Leslie said in an interview this week with The Buffalo News. "I think she's definitely going to be rooting for the Bills,” Corey said. “As long as the checks are still coming from the Buffalo Bills, I think that's where her loyalties will lie.” Read more
Win it for the Bills of old: Back in 1949, the Baltimore Colts kept the Bills from joining the NFL after the All-America Football Conference disbanded. Some 72 years later, the Bills are making amends for those AAFC Bills. Erik Brady has the story. Read more
Our picks: Our staff members have a lot of points being scored and the game being close. Most of them anyway. Read more
Additionally, here's who we like against the spread this weekend for all four games. Read more
Inside each Saturday game: Milt Northrop takes a deep look at each one of today's games. He doesn't agree with the rest of our staff on how the Bills-Ravens game is going to turn out. Read more
Making the impossible possible: From Pete Rosen, our Voice of the Fan columnist: "At the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills' mission was crystal clear: Win the AFC East, make the playoffs, and hope to win at least one postseason game for the first time since 1995." Now, Bills fans are dreaming of the impossible. Read more
Welcome to Bills country: Here's how Bills fans around Western New York are showing their support. View photos
Roads closing: The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced road closures and changes to traffic patterns that will be in effect around Bills Stadium. Read more
