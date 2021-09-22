[BN] Blitz: How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 22, 2021

'You knew that leadership, it was all in there': How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role

Stefon Diggs hasn't been a captain since high school, when typically every team's best player was one of the captains. Although, he's not even sure he was then or not.

He wasn't regarded inside the Minnesota locker room – and certainly not outside it – as a leader.

At Maryland, where he played his college football, Diggs also came and went without being named a captain.

About that high school captaincy, though ... Katherine Fitzgerald did some digging (calling his high school coach).

"He was definitely an alpha on the team, and well respected," Andy Stefanelli recalled.

But as far as being a captain, Diggs was not one of the captains at Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Some 10 years later, Diggs is now viewed as a leader and captain in Buffalo, where his career is floruishing after a rocky finish in Minnesota.

A big sign of growth? Did something major change?