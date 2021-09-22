[BN] Blitz: How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 22, 2021
'You knew that leadership, it was all in there': How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role
Stefon Diggs hasn't been a captain since high school, when typically every team's best player was one of the captains. Although, he's not even sure he was then or not.
He wasn't regarded inside the Minnesota locker room – and certainly not outside it – as a leader.
At Maryland, where he played his college football, Diggs also came and went without being named a captain.
About that high school captaincy, though ... Katherine Fitzgerald did some digging (calling his high school coach).
"He was definitely an alpha on the team, and well respected," Andy Stefanelli recalled.
But as far as being a captain, Diggs was not one of the captains at Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Some 10 years later, Diggs is now viewed as a leader and captain in Buffalo, where his career is floruishing after a rocky finish in Minnesota.
A big sign of growth? Did something major change?
Jason Wolf wrote recently about how Diggs spiced up his brand.
Fitzgerald has the story on how Diggs embraced his new leadership role.
“I got some small shoulders,” Diggs said, “but they’re kinda big.”
PlayAction: There's no time like the present for the Bills' quick passing attack to get going. Washington, this week's opponent, has a super talented front four that the team has invested a lot of draft capital in. In this week's video analysis, Mark Gaughan takes a closer look at a play that has become a staple in Brian Daboll's quick strike passing offense. WATCH
UB assistant has a hand in Heinicke's rise: Ron Whitcomb, UB football's tight ends coach, was the quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion when Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke made the decision to stay at the school instead of transferring to a Power Five school. “I think sometimes in business, or in different situations in life, there’s a perfect match or perfect timing." Rachel Lenzi has the story. Read more
Why Ron McDole belongs on the Bills Wall of Fame: Ron McDole's memory is fading, but the Bills shouldn't let the memories of his playing career be forgotten, Erik Brady wrote. McDole, after all, is the second best defensive lineman in Buffalo Bills history, Brady says. Why should he be recognized with a Wall of Fame honor? Read more
Don't analyze Allen's stats: In case you missed Jim Kubiak's analysis of Josh Allen's play, here's why Allen's stat line is misleading, and how the offense looked during a film review. Read more
Bills lose Anderson: Offensive lineman Jack Anderson was signed off the Bills' practice squad Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Anderson's agent. Read more
Wrapping up the Dolphins blowout: Miss any of our day-after coverage following Buffalo's big win down in Miami?
Mark Gaughan rewatched the game and gave out his position grades. Read more
Jay Skurski's observations from Monday led with Cody Ford taking control of the right guard job and included notes on Levi Wallace, game planning and more. Read more
Greg Rousseau's homecoming went exactly how he planned it. Read more
Manning 'MNF' broadcast sees ratings jump: Peyton and Eli Manning increased their viewership by 138% over last week's "Monday Night Football" debut. The broadcast was the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history. Read more
International combine: From the Associated Press: The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 14 countries next month in London. Read more
Sabres: A breakdown of the 58 Sabres on Don Granato's first training camp roster Read more
As Sabres report to camp, no clarity evident on Jack Eichel or Rasmus Dahlin Read more
Andrew Peters, Craig Rivet expected to start podcast after exiting 'The Instigators' Read more
Baseball: After winning division, Bisons gear up for unusual postseason tournament Read more
Colleges: Canisius picked second in Atlantic Hockey; Niagara goaltender selected preseason top rookie Read more
Lexi McNabb, daughter of former Syracuse QB Donovan McNabb, commits to UB hoops Read more
High schools: Buffalo Seminary wins every event in swim meet victory over Nardin Read more
