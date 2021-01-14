[BN] Blitz: How Stefon Diggs elevated Maryland football

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 14, 2021
'That guy is ridiculous’: How the Bills' Stefon Diggs elevated Maryland high school football
Stefon Diggs became a trailblazer for high school football in Maryland.
By the time he graduated high school, he was one of the top recruits in the country. But his talent was noticed long before then. As a freshman, he was making plays as a kick returner while barely being a teenager.
During Diggs' time in high school, Maryland was known primarily as a place for basketball recruits to get snatched up. But, according to the national recruiting director of the All-American Bowl, Diggs "got the ball rolling" for Maryland's football recruits.
That's because Diggs' playmaking abilities brought his high school to the national stage. And high school coaches from the Baltimore-D.C. area still hold some fondness for him, Rachel Lenzi wrote.
“There’s a contagious swagger about him,” said an opposing coach from Diggs' high school days. “He has confidence, and people around him want to follow him. Each time he makes a play in the NFL, the coaches now text each other and say, ‘He made us look stupid in high school, but now we don’t feel so bad!’ "
Lately, he's making most defenses look stupid. Here's a look back at how Diggs' career was shaped by his high school days in Maryland.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How do you slow down Lamar? Let him throw: The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack because they have the league's best running quarterback, and arguably the best running quarterback in quite some time. The Bills can't let Lamar Jackson beat them with his legs. What's the key to slowing him down? Make him throw the football. Here's Vic Carucci's column. Read more
Allen in good company: Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale mentioned the name Ben Roethlisberger when asked what he told his defense about defending Josh Allen in Saturday night's game. Martindale also said Allen's arm was like that of Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Read more
Injury report: Stefon Diggs may have been limited for another Bills practice Wednesday, but here's what he said: "I'll be all right. I'm always all right. I'll make a way." Cole Beasley is feeling better at this point of the week compared to last week. Here's the injury report heading into Thursday. Read more
A song for Bills fans: Buffalo native Chris Kreger has published a song that goes to the heart of the Bills as a source of shared memories among families. The song has nearly 50,000 views on YouTube. Here, he explains the song's deep meaning to him and his family. Read more
View from Vegas: Are the Ravens the smart pick Sunday? "We can’t overlook Baltimore’s 11-6 straight up and 13-4 against the spread record in playoff road games since 2001 – the best in the league – including 9-0 against the spread when not coming off a win of 17 or more points." Read more
In case you missed it: The Ravens have blitzed more than any other team during the last three seasons. They're not going to stop now, even though Josh Allen has been great vs. the blitz this season. Here's how the Bills are preparing for the onslaught. Read more
The unbearable burden of Bills fandom gives way to joy: "Twenty-five years is a long time by any measure, but it’s an especially long time to be losing. You stop feeling the pain; the hurt becomes a normal state of being. 'There’s always next year' becomes a sick joke to say to someone in line at Wegmans." Read more
