[BN] Blitz: How Stefon Diggs elevated Maryland football

“There’s a contagious swagger about him,” said an opposing coach from Diggs' high school days. “He has confidence, and people around him want to follow him. Each time he makes a play in the NFL, the coaches now text each other and say, ‘He made us look stupid in high school, but now we don’t feel so bad!’ "

Lately, he's making most defenses look stupid. Here's a look back at how Diggs' career was shaped by his high school days in Maryland.