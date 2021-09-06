[BN] Blitz: How Reggie Gilliam carved out a spot on the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 6, 2021
Shaped by his disciplined parents, fullback Reggie Gilliam carves out spot on Bills
Sure, the decision to release Jacob Hollister meant, on paper, that the Bills were only going to keep two tight ends.
Of course, that doesn't necessarily reflect the reality.
Reggie Gilliam is listed as a fullback, but as one of the more versatile players on the roster, he's perfectly capable of handling tight end duties.
Hollister's release was a surprise to many, but Gilliam is likely to have more of an overall impact that Hollister ever could.
“I don't need to be in the spotlight,” he said. “I'm just OK with getting my job done, and having that trust in my coaches, of knowing that ‘he's gonna go out there do his job every time we put him in.’ ”
Where'd that mindset come from? It comes, in part, from his military family.
Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on Gilliam's past and how the discipline he learned as a child shaped his football future.
