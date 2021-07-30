[BN] Blitz: How quickly can Emmanuel Sanders develop chemistry with Allen?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 30, 2021
Can Bills' Emmanuel Sanders develop quick chemistry with Josh Allen, like Stefon Diggs?
Emmanuel Sanders has been in the league for 12 years, and there are still some things that he apparently hasn't seen.
On his second day practicing in an official capacity with Josh Allen, Sanders witnessed his new quarterback make a throw that he hadn't seen before.
It was a 30-yard laser down the middle of the field that hit receiver Cole Beasley in perfect stride. It would've been a 50- or 60-yard touchdown in a game scenario. Allen made the throw in a snap and the safeties never had a chance.
“It was crazy, like mouth-dropping," Sanders said.
If last year was any indication, with how quickly Allen and Stefon Diggs developed chemistry, it shouldn't be long until Sanders and Allen are connecting on similar mouth-dropping plays.
Sanders said he's "old school."
"I'm backyard football. Let’s strap up. ‘Hey, you. Hey, kid. Get in here. Right? Let’s play football.’ That’s just how I think. And that’s kind of how Josh plays, too."
Can Allen and Sanders get on the same page as fast as Allen and Diggs did?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Day 2 observations: Josh Allen and rookie defensive end Carlos Basham made the plays of the day Thursday in Orchard Park. Allen hit Beasley on that throw that got Emmanuel Sanders excited. And Basham? He announced his presence. Our observations from Thursday's session has that and more. Read more
Miss our observations from Wednesday? Here's what Brandon Beane and Allen had to say about their thoughts on contract negotiations and more. Read more
Can Stefon Diggs get even better? He thinks so. And better means more potent: “I feel like we didn’t hit the deep ball well enough,” Diggs said. “We were pretty good intermediate. But as far as hitting the deep ball consistently, it’s me being where I need to be when I’m supposed to be there and him trusting me." Read more
Photos: Here's a look inside the field house on the second day of training camp. View photos
Bills sign two linemen: With Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger in Covid-19 protocols, the Bills signed offensive linemen Marquel Harrell and Tyler Gauthier on Thursday. Read more
Pathway decals: The NFL informed clubs that the current 14 international players on rosters can visibly represent their home countries' flag with a helmet decal during the 2021 preseason. The Bills have two of the 14. Read more
For more on Christian Wade and Efe Obada, here's a story from June on their paths to Buffalo. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core Read more
Linus Ullmark's exit opens door for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to be Sabres' starter Read more
Sabres GM on Jack Eichel trade: 'we don't feel any pressure' Read more
High schools: Cardinal O'Hara names Shawn Mangold as its next football coach Read more
Big plays from Laws, Whited lead North All-Stars past South in Kensington Lions Classic Read more
Colleges: Bona men schedule Loyola (Md.), Northeastern for nonconference games Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.