[BN] Blitz: How quickly can Emmanuel Sanders develop chemistry with Allen?
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 30, 2021

Buffalo Bills minicamp at Highmark Stadium (copy)

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders catches a pass during a drill at Highmark Stadium.

Can Bills' Emmanuel Sanders develop quick chemistry with Josh Allen, like Stefon Diggs?

Emmanuel Sanders has been in the league for 12 years, and there are still some things that he apparently hasn't seen.

On his second day practicing in an official capacity with Josh Allen, Sanders witnessed his new quarterback make a throw that he hadn't seen before.

It was a 30-yard laser down the middle of the field that hit receiver Cole Beasley in perfect stride. It would've been a 50- or 60-yard touchdown in a game scenario. Allen made the throw in a snap and the safeties never had a chance.

“It was crazy, like mouth-dropping," Sanders said.

If last year was any indication, with how quickly Allen and Stefon Diggs developed chemistry, it shouldn't be long until Sanders and Allen are connecting on similar mouth-dropping plays.

Sanders said he's "old school."

"I'm backyard football. Let’s strap up. ‘Hey, you. Hey, kid. Get in here. Right? Let’s play football.’ That’s just how I think. And that’s kind of how Josh plays, too."

Can Allen and Sanders get on the same page as fast as Allen and Diggs did?

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

