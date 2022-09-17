[BN] Blitz: How position switch, brutal honesty helped Bobby Hart rescue his career

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 17, 2022

How a position switch, and some brutal honesty, helped Bobby Hart rescue his NFL career

Dion Dawkins takes football pretty seriously, and he expects his teammates to do the same. If they don't Dawkins certainly isn't the type of player (or leader) to let it go without saying anything.

Last year, Dawkins didn't like Bobby Hart too much. He didn't think Hart, then an offensive tackle, took football seriously enough.

He was on and off of Buffalo's practice squad multiple times last season. After earning an extension, Hart, now a guard, came back more focused than ever in his new spot.

"I trained for it in the offseason more than I had done previously,” he said.

It's paying off. Hart was active in Week 1 and played a few snaps.

His teammate, Dawkins, has been paying attention, too.

“You can see that he's taking his situation and his life serious," Dawkins said. "He’s not being mentally highjacked from his peers or anybody that was helping him complain or helping comfort him."

Jay Skurski has more on Hart's turnaround.

Bills testing new security screening technology Monday night: From Mike Petro: "The Bills will use Ceia Open Gate Technology that allows people to walk through security and to the ticket scanners before entering the stadium without emptying their pockets and having their bags checked. The system screens everything on a person as they walk in, and the team continues to test different companies offering similar products." Here are the details. Read more

Quessenberry knows Titans are tough in fourth quarter: If the game Monday night gets tight late, the Titans will be in their comfort zone. Tennessee is 13-4 in one-score games and 10-2 in games decided by a field goal or less over the past two NFL seasons, and new Bills offensive lineman David Quessenberry wants to make sure his teammates are ready for a battle. Mark Gaughan has more on Quessenberry and his reunion with the Titans. Read more

Scouting report: There's a reason why the Bills are big favorites vs. the visiting Titans. They have advantages all over the field. Jay Skurski detailed those advantages in this week's scouting report. Read more

How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams like the Bills: The Bills have an official water. They have an official car dealer. And they have an official cleaning company. Now, an official cheese? Mike Petro has the story on the growing business of sports. Companies are taking advantage of their chance to use professional sports teams as marketing tools, and the teams are taking advantage of a way to bring in more marketing revenue. Read more

Speaking of big favorites ... there's a trend to suggest the Bills may not cover the point spread Monday night. Read more

Injury report: Buffalo's injury report remained unchanged, and Tennessee is dealing with some lingering issues. Here's the latest. Read more

One Buffalo institution made a comeback, the other could not: Erik Brady looks back at 40 years ago, when the Bills made what was then their greatest comeback in history. At the same time, the Courier-Express, Buffalo’s morning newspaper at the time, was in its final days. Brady was its sports columnist. Read more

Diggs returns to 'Family Feud' on Sunday: Stefon Diggs returns to the show Sunday on an episode featuring a team of NFL players going against a team of their moms. The episode, filmed in March, airs at 8 p.m. on ABC. Read more

Even the clouds are pulling for the Bills: A sign from above? Depends on your perspective, but this cloud certainly looked a lot like a charging, red-striped Buffalo. Read more

Sabres: Sabres notebook: Aleksandr Kisakov adjusting on, off the ice Read more

Alex Tuch motivated to 'prove himself,' take Sabres to new heights Read more

UB football: UB football game day: Bulls look to rediscover their strut at Coastal Carolina Read more

UB football looks to avoid 0-3 start when it faces Coastal Carolina Read more

High schools: Orchard Park dominates fourth quarter, beats Sweet Home 49-27 Read more

High school notes: St. Mary's girls soccer keeps rolling; Sem's Noecker adds pool record Read more

Williamsville South scores wild 40-36 win over Amherst, Green scores winning TD in closing seconds Read more

