 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: How much change does the No. 1-ranked defense need?
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: How much change does the No. 1-ranked defense need?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 25, 2022

Jones sacked

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second quarter of the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

How much change does the Bills' No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason?

If it ain't broke, don't fix it?

In most cases, yes. But in the case of the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 defensive ranking from the 2021-22 season, the top spot doesn't mean the Bills are flawless on defense.

The Bills led the NFL in fewest yards (272.8) and points (17.0) allowed per game in the regular season.

Neither one of those things mattered when it came time to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. And that, Jay Skurski wrote, "leaves a lasting impression and creates some question about what the Bills’ plan should be this offseason as it pertains to the defense."

The Bills' top ranking gets the added context that some of the opposing offenses they faced weren't very good. 

So, where will the Bills look to improve? It would start with changes up front.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mailbag: What’s Jay Skurski's take on the Buffalo Bills’ 0-6 record in one-score games after going 6-1 in such games during the 2020 season? Will the Bills consider signing free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas? Does Ryan Fitzpatrick make sense as the backup? How many of the Bills go to special camps to work on their skills? Those answers and others are in this week's mailbag. Read more

Ranking the Bills Celebrity Mafia members: "There was more celebrity love thrown at Josh Allen and his teammates this past season than any in recent memory," Alan Pergament writes. He ranks 16 on his celebrity Buffalo Bills fan list and explains why they made it. Read more

Coaching moves: The Buffalo Bills announced a slew of coaching staff updates Thursday, including the retirement of linebackers coach Bob Babich. Read more

Neal says Bills are sticking together: “It’s in the past and there’s a lot of things that we can go back and re-correct or whatever and restructure,” Siran Neal said when asked about the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “But it’s something in the past. It something we’re not going to get into. There’s a lot of things from that game that we could correct and have the outcome of that game to win the game.” Read more

Questions facing the Bills: In case you missed the previous stories in our series, catch up below ...

Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension with Buffalo Bills later this year? Read more

Did Devin Singletary do enough to come back as the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 RB? Read more

Does Gabriel Davis have vise grip on starting job as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver? Read more

Is Cole Beasley important enough to Bills to bring back for 2022? Read more

Aikman to ESPN: Troy Aikman's $90 million deal with ESPN has implications for Joe Buck and Sean McVay, according the the NY Post's Andrew Marchand. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres' Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half Read more

Erik Brady: The night Gretzky broke the goals record in Buffalo, and the organ played on Read more

Colleges: UB women's basketball holds off late run by Ohio for a 79-65 win Read more

UB guard Georgia Woolley continues Australia-to-Buffalo pipeline Read more

High schools: Hockey community and beyond support Ken West player diagnosed with cancer Read more

Three WNY wrestlers earn top seed for state championships Read more

Today in sports history: Feb. 25

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News