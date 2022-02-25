[BN] Blitz: How much change does the No. 1-ranked defense need?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 25, 2022
How much change does the Bills' No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason?
If it ain't broke, don't fix it?
In most cases, yes. But in the case of the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 defensive ranking from the 2021-22 season, the top spot doesn't mean the Bills are flawless on defense.
The Bills led the NFL in fewest yards (272.8) and points (17.0) allowed per game in the regular season.
Neither one of those things mattered when it came time to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. And that, Jay Skurski wrote, "leaves a lasting impression and creates some question about what the Bills’ plan should be this offseason as it pertains to the defense."
The Bills' top ranking gets the added context that some of the opposing offenses they faced weren't very good.
So, where will the Bills look to improve? It would start with changes up front.
