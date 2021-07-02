[BN] Blitz: How many QBs should the Bills keep active?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 2, 2021
Training camp question: Should Bills keep two or three quarterbacks on active roster?
The winding down of the Covid-19 pandemic will have an immediate impact on NFL rosters.
As other teams did, the Bills protected themselves by keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and another on the practice squad. One of those quarterbacks, Jake Fromm, stayed away from his teammates in the event that an outbreak occurred in the QB room.
It made for quite an odd introduction to the NFL for the 2020 fifth round pick.
He got a dose of NFL reality in March, when the Bills agreed to a deal with Mitchell Trubisky, who was clearly brought in to be Josh Allen's backup.
Now, his roster spot might be in question.
In part two of our series on the questions facing the Bills as we march toward training camp, Jay Skurski analyzes this: How many quarterbacks should the Bills keep on the 53-man roster?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Will Allen's deal top Dak's? Former agent Joel Corry thinks Josh Allen could be the first player to reach the $100 million mark in guarantees. How would that happen? Corry explained. Read more
Darryl Talley to be honored: Bills legend Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 retired by West Virginia University on Oct. 2, the school announced. Not many WVU alums have had the honor. Read more
What will Diggs do next? In case you missed yesterday's launch of our series on questions facing the Bills ahead of camp, we asked: What will Stefon Diggs do for an encore? Read more
Coaches fined: From the Associated Press: "The Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices." Read more
Can't confirm: The NFL could not confirm Eugene Chung’s allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during a coaching interview. Read more
NFC MVPs: NFL.com did it for AFC teams the other day. Here's who Dan Hanzus thinks will be the MVP for each NFC team. Read more
Highmark Stadium to host fireworks: Looking for a place to watch Fourth of July fireworks? The Bills are inviting you to their stadium parking lot to watch. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: It's July and it seems like the Jack Eichel drama has to end soon Read more
Seven takeaways from Don Granato's first news conference as Sabres head coach Read more
Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays sputter in 'home' loss on Canada Day in the USA Read more
Photos: Blue Jays fall to Mariners 7-2 at Sahlen Field View photos
High schools: Canisius picks Bryan Gorman as its interim varsity football coach Read more
Colleges: Georgia linebacker Pershaun Fann commits to UB football Read more
Niagara men's basketball to open season at Xavier Read more
