[BN] Blitz: How many draft picks will make the team?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 4, 2021

How many of the Bills’ draft picks will have a legit shot at making the roster?

When you're coming off a 13-3 season with a run to a conference championship game and you're able to both retain some of your top talent and make a few additions in free agency, roster spots are few and far between.

The Bills, selecting at No. 30, are in a stage of being less reliant on building talent through the draft and are trying their best to capitalize on their window of opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

Still, they'll need to find a few players in the draft during this stretch to help take them over the top.

With all of that said, how many players from this upcoming draft class can fans reasonably expect to make the roster? The answer is more than you may think.

Last year, five of the team’s seven draft picks made the team. Another went on injured reserve. The other, cornerback Dane Jackson, was a member of the practice squad who was called up to the active roster on more than one occasion.