[BN] Blitz: How many draft picks will make the team?
[BN] Blitz: How many draft picks will make the team?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 4, 2021

Bills Dolphins fourth

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) wraps up Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. 

How many of the Bills’ draft picks will have a legit shot at making the roster?

When you're coming off a 13-3 season with a run to a conference championship game and you're able to both retain some of your top talent and make a few additions in free agency, roster spots are few and far between.

The Bills, selecting at No. 30, are in a stage of being less reliant on building talent through the draft and are trying their best to capitalize on their window of opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

Still, they'll need to find a few players in the draft during this stretch to help take them over the top.

With all of that said, how many players from this upcoming draft class can fans reasonably expect to make the roster? The answer is more than you may think.

Last year, five of the team’s seven draft picks made the team. Another went on injured reserve. The other, cornerback Dane Jackson, was a member of the practice squad who was called up to the active roster on more than one occasion.

Jay Skurski has more on what to expect in this week's mailbag, where he fields questions about the draft, Josh Allen's potential "hometown discount" and many others.

Repeat? The Buccaneers were able to retain all 22 starters from their Super Bowl team. Here's how they did it. Read more

Watson investigation: Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is under investigation by Houston police. Read more

Jim Kelly on Howard Schnellenberger: "He was a guy that turned boys coming out of high school into men real quick. He was one where, what he says, goes. And you knew, when he spoke, people listened." Vic Carucci spoke with the Bills legend about his time with the late former Miami coach. Read more

Stefon Diggs' new deal: In case you missed it, Diggs got a new endorsement deal with the Jordan brand of Nike. Read more

How NFL draft prospect Whop Philyor got his nickname: Yes, it's from the Burger King burger, but his story is much more than a burger. Read more

Sabres: 'Fast,' effective Sabres show some resilience with another comeback Read more

Notebook: Don Granato-Seth Appert connection to make jump to NHL easier for Amerks Read more

Inside the NHL: A quick Q&A if you're already thinking about the draft Read more

High schools: Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West make themselves at home on rival turf Read more

Prep Talk: Dan Russell's positive vibe flows through Lake Shore football Read more

Colleges: Analysis: Baylor dominates on D, Gonzaga gets miracle finish Read more

Canisius women fall in MAAC volleyball final Read more

Today in sports history: April 4 Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

