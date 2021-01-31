[BN] Blitz: How Josh Allen will work to get better in 2021

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 31, 2021

How Bills' Josh Allen will work to become a better quarterback in 2021

No player's improvement in the NFL was more apparent this season than Josh Allen's. The third-year quarterback became an MVP candidate and almost made it to the Super Bowl.

He made incredible strides in accuracy and decision making. The addition of Stefon Diggs opened up the offense, and Allen's abilities took over.

He set franchise records and led the Bills to their first AFC East championship since before he was born.

So, what comes next? Did this year's leap only scratch the surface? In what areas can he still improve?

Brandon Beane said Allen pretty much led his own exit interview this week and went through the things he has to do this offseason.