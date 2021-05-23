[BN] Blitz: How have the Pegulas gotten things so right with the Bills and wrong with the Sabres?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 23, 2021
How have the Pegulas gotten things right with the Bills, but so, so wrong with the Sabres?
Here is the big question likely on the mind of many Buffalo sports fans: How can Terry and Kim Pegula simultaneously preside over the worst team in the National Hockey League and one of the best teams in the National Football League?
It's hard to fathom.
Watching each team's day-to-day operation unfold makes it hard to believe they're being run by the same ownership group. The Sabres have the longest active streak of missing the playoffs in the NHL. The Bills, meanwhile, reached the NFL playoffs in three of the last four years and advanced to within one victory of the Super Bowl last season.
They seem like two different franchises moving in much different directions. One is actively trying to figure out how to win a Super Bowl while the other can't seem to find a coach or general manager worth hanging on to.
But does ownership really have a meaningful effect on wins and losses? One renowned sports economist doesn't think so.
For the next two days, Buffalo News reporters who cover the Bills and Sabres will analyze and scrutinize what has gone right and wrong with each team. Here's Jason Wolf's story to kick things off.
