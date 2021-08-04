[BN] Blitz: How grieving the loss of his brother impacted Mario Addison

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 4, 2021

How Mario Addison's grief over loss of younger brother impacted his debut season with Bills

Mario Addison had trouble focusing on football. He thought the sport he played and loved would be an outlet to escape his pain. He thought the death of his brother a year earlier would be fuel to drive him during his first season in Buffalo – a fresh start of sorts.

"It reversed on me," Addison said. "It kind of, like, had me down all the time. … A lot of people didn’t know that it was heavy on me, but it was.”

In October 2019, Addison's brother, Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus, was shot and killed in Birmingham, Ala.

Addison, a defensive end, said he'll never get over the loss, but is "in a better mental state right now" and said the return to a bit of normalcy after a season altered greatly by Covid-19 has helped him.

The Bills are loaded up on the defensive line, and have one of the deepest groups in the league.