[BN] Blitz: How first-year Bills plan to avoid crashing into the 'rookie wall'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 30, 2022
How first-year Bills plan to avoid crashing into the 'rookie wall'
It sounds like an old wives' tale, or a contrived sports term ... but Bills rookie Kaiir Elam said he's been warned about the "rookie wall" from veteran players and coaches.
“All I'm trying to do is continue to keep getting better and make plays,” he said.
We're 11 games into the NFL season, and there are six games to go before what the Bills hope is a deep playoff run. Right now is when Buffalo's first-year players, many of whom have been relied on for pivotal contributions this season, need to dig a little deeper and stay focused.
“We try and keep things as fresh as possible because of that, and just being aware of it on the front end I think is the first step,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.
Jay Skurski took a look at the "rookie wall" and how the 2022 rookie class has performed so far for the Bills.
