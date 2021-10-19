[BN] Blitz: How do the Bills keep coming up short in the red zone?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 19, 2021
Jason Wolf: How does a Bills team with so many weapons keep coming up short in red zone?
Sean McDermott would do it again, he said following the loss Monday night in Nashville. Not just most of the time. The Buffalo coach said he trusts Josh Allen "10 times out of 10" to get the yardage he needed when he was stopped short on fourth-and-inches near the end of the game Monday night.
The analytics are on McDermott's side here. The win probability was 63% if the Bills went for it and 42% if they went for a field goal, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.
But while going for it might be the right play to make, the failure of Allen to gain enough yardage meant that Buffalo's red zone woes had finally caught up to them.
The Bills were 2 of 5 in the red zone Monday night. The Titans were 3 of 3. There's your ballgame.
Buffalo has taken 29 trips to the red zone so far this season, more than any team. But only six teams have a worse conversion rate.
Jason Wolf's column from Nashville highlighted the issue.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'That's what 22 does to you': Derrick Henry keeps running away ... from the Bills, and from the field of running backs chasing from behind as he puts more distance between himself and the next-highest rushing yard total (Nick Chubb). His lead on Chubb is 260 yards. His 10 touchdowns are double the next closest. "That's what 22 does to you," Sean McDermott said. The Bills had no answer, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote, and Henry flattened their defense. Read more
Report card: Things did not go quite as planned for the Bills Monday night in many facets. The passing game is just about the only thing that went well in Nashville. Here is Jay Skurski's report card. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: How'd Derrick Henry get loose on the big one? "Greg Rousseau didn’t hold containment, getting blocked out of position by tight end Geoff Swaim," Mark Gaughan wrote. Here's a look inside the big plays that helped decide Monday night's outcome. Read more
Observations: Brian Daboll again coached with a heavy heart. The Bills shuffled their defensive line. Matt Milano made his return. Jay Skurski has more on those and other observations from Nashville. Read more
Quarter-by-quarter: Relive the wild game with Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis. It includes this note: Josh Allen has now thrown for 11 touchdowns in his first three "Monday Night Football" starts, a record. Read more
Photos: Steve Levy brought it up nonstop on the broadcast, but Bills fans were out in full force this weekend in Nashville. Here's a fan photo gallery. View photos
James P. McCoy also has photos from the game. View photos
Twitter reacts: "The Bills are still a behemoth but that’s a soul crusher," one person wrote. There were, of course, some people who thought the Bills should have taken the points and gone to overtime. Read more
