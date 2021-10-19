[BN] Blitz: How do the Bills keep coming up short in the red zone?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jason Wolf: How does a Bills team with so many weapons keep coming up short in red zone?

Sean McDermott would do it again, he said following the loss Monday night in Nashville. Not just most of the time. The Buffalo coach said he trusts Josh Allen "10 times out of 10" to get the yardage he needed when he was stopped short on fourth-and-inches near the end of the game Monday night.

The analytics are on McDermott's side here. The win probability was 63% if the Bills went for it and 42% if they went for a field goal, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

But while going for it might be the right play to make, the failure of Allen to gain enough yardage meant that Buffalo's red zone woes had finally caught up to them.

The Bills were 2 of 5 in the red zone Monday night. The Titans were 3 of 3. There's your ballgame.