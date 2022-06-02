[BN] Blitz: How did Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes do in 'The Match?'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 2, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' birdie putt on 12th hole provides winning margin over Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

Josh Allen's emergence as a superstar took another step forward Wednesday night, when a lot of the country got a chance to see a different side of him during Capital One’s “The Match,” a 12-hole golf exhibition contested at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club that pitted Allen and Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Allen won't be quitting his day job anytime soon, though he did have a few moments during the match, which raises money for charity.

The trash talking started in the lead-up to the event and continued on the pregame show. The players were mic'd up on the course, making for a decent television viewing experience.

As for winners and losers, the match was in the balance until the end, then Rodgers holed about a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole to secure the victory.

Jay Skurski has more.

Andre Smith suspended six games: Bills linebacker Andre Smith was suspended by the NFL on Wednesday for six games. The suspension, according to a report from NFL Network, is for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Read more

Dorsey meets media for the first time: Ken Dorsey is still getting used to his new gig, he told local media this week. "All I’m doing right now is trying to figure out tomorrow and the best way to proceed with the installs and the development and the continued growth of this offense.” Read more

Tuesday notebook: In case you missed it, here were Jay Skurski's observations from Tuesday's practice. Read more

Jets' revamped defense: From the AP: "The New York Jets can’t deny the dismal numbers their defense put up last season. They were downright ugly. A year after being ranked last in nearly every key category, the Jets look to bounce back in a big way after drafting cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end Jermaine Johnson in the first round and adding a handful of players for a revamped unit." Read more

Former NFL running back dies: The Dallas Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber III has died. He was 38. Read more

Latest on Snyder/NFL drama: Also from the AP: "The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to appear at a hearing later this month." Read more

100 bold predictions: Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives 100 bold predictions for the 2022-23 season. Bills fans won't have to scroll too far to be interested. Read more

Sabres: NHL scouting combine's return gives Sabres opportunity to prepare for draft Read more

Inside the Sabres: Predicting which unrestricted free agents return Read more

High schools: Clarence beats Lancaster 19-13 to repeat as Class A section VI boys lacrosse champions Read more

Andrew Krug of St. Francis wins state Catholic pentathlon championship Read more

Akron dethrones Salamanca in Section VI Class D boys lacrosse championship game Read more

Frontier wins fourth consecutive Section VI Class B lacrosse championship; Grand Island captures Class C Read more

Bandits: Bandits to host Party in the Plaza before Game 1 of NLL Finals Read more

