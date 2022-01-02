[BN] Blitz: How Devin Singletary produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 2, 2022
How Devin Singletary's determination produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays of the year
Now in his third season with the Bills, running back Devin Singletary is finally showing signs of consistency that the Bills have been looking for for a few seasons.
Of course, there have been signs that the 5-foot-7, 203-pound back has what it takes to be a solid player in the NFL and to be the player the Bills need him to be. The last two weeks especially.
He picked a great moment to show his determination last week in a pivotal game with the Patriots.
On Buffalo's second offensive snap last Sunday, Josh Allen dumped the ball off to Singletary in the left flat. Singletary lowered his head and plowed forward, punishing Patriots safety Kyle Dugger in the process. He then plowed over linebacker Dont’a Hightower to cap off a very physical 11-yard gain.
It set the tone for the day.
"That just got our whole team going and it enabled us to go down and score," running backs coach Kelly Skipper said.
Jay Skurski has more on Singletary raising his game at the right time.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills DT Eli Ankou and cyclist Shayna Powless give back: Ankou, who is currently on the practice squad with the Bills, founded with his fiancée, Shayna Powless, a professional cyclist with ties to the Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin, the Dream Catcher Foundation, a 501(c)(3) with a multifaceted approach to empowering Native American women and children. Katherine Fitzgerald takes us inside their work. Read more
Mailbag: Will Isaiah McKenzie be used more? Does Cole Beasley have trade capital? What should Sean McDermott's New Year's resolutions be? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
What you need to know about Bills-Falcons: The Bills are big favorites today vs. visiting Atlanta. Here's some of our coverage from this week to get you ready for the game.
Injury report: Emmanuel Sanders and Ed Oliver are questionable to play Read more
How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Falcons Read more
PlayAction: Bills' defense is playing lights out on third and long Read more
Scouting Report: Falcons present a different challenge for Bills, but one home team should handle Read more
Q&A: Why Falcons linebacker Steven Means, a Buffalo native and UB grad, hates the Bills Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection Read more
Don Granato returns from Covid protocol to take his spot behind Sabres' bench Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball in Covid-19 protocols, Atlantic 10 opener postponed Read more
Niagara men's basketball can't complete late comeback attempt at Quinnipiac Read more
Reports: UB running back Dylan McDuffie enters transfer portal Read more
Basketball: Jamestown’s Jaysean Paige signs with Detroit Pistons Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.