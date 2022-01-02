[BN] Blitz: How Devin Singletary produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays

BY JEFF NEIBURG

How Devin Singletary's determination produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays of the year

Now in his third season with the Bills, running back Devin Singletary is finally showing signs of consistency that the Bills have been looking for for a few seasons.

Of course, there have been signs that the 5-foot-7, 203-pound back has what it takes to be a solid player in the NFL and to be the player the Bills need him to be. The last two weeks especially.

He picked a great moment to show his determination last week in a pivotal game with the Patriots.

On Buffalo's second offensive snap last Sunday, Josh Allen dumped the ball off to Singletary in the left flat. Singletary lowered his head and plowed forward, punishing Patriots safety Kyle Dugger in the process. He then plowed over linebacker Dont’a Hightower to cap off a very physical 11-yard gain.

It set the tone for the day.