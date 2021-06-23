[BN] Blitz: How D-line coach Eric Washington plans to develop rookie rushers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Q&A with Eric Washington: Bills D-Line coach has big job coaching big prospects

Eric Washington has arguably the most important job on the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff in 2021. Washington, who is entering his second year with the Bills and his 14th in the NFL, is in charge of Buffalo's defensive line.

That unit was one of the only weak links on a team that went 13-3 and reached the AFC title game, though calling it a weak link can be a bit of stretch. But the Bills didn't get after the quarterback enough and it cost them in the loss to Kansas City.

The weakness was one General Manager Brandon Beane identified, and he tried to repair that by selecting defensive ends with each of his first two picks in this year's draft.

Now, it's up to Washington to develop Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham into reliable edge threats while also helping A.J. Epenesa find his potential.