[BN] Blitz: How crucial is continuity on the offensive line?
[BN] Blitz: How crucial is continuity on the offensive line?

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 29, 2021

Buffalo Bills prepare for Miami Dolphins

Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

Bobby Johnson on in-person workouts, continuity and improvement of the Bills' O-line

You're not likely to find anyone happier that the Bills are returning all five starters on the offensive line than that position's coach, Bobby Johnson.

While the coronavirus forced players and coaches to be apart for much of last year's offseason, Johnson had to go to great lengths to do his teaching. He stood on a dining room chair in his Michigan home to try and get the camera to show his players a head-to-toe view of the technique he was teaching.

So, to Johnson, having the same players back in 2021 is a welcomed development.

"From just a coach's standpoint, you love continuity, especially when you're coming off a good season, because there are fewer variables," Johnson said.

In the latest edition of our One-on-One Coverage, Johnson spoke with Vic Carucci about that continuity, the re-signing of tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford's health, the protection that helped the passing game dominate and the shortcomings of the run game.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Dion Dawkins on criminal justice: Today, the NFL plans to premiere a video of the Buffalo offensive lineman addressing criminal justice reform on NFL.com and on the NFL and Inspire Change social media platforms. Read more

Earlier this month, Jay Skurski wrote about Dawkins and how the lineman thinks he's yet to hit his ceiling. Read more

Analyst calls Allen 'most physically gifted': Filling in for Peter King, Greg Cosell, an NFL analyst and NFL Films producer said Josh Allen "is the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL. That is not a bold, controversial take. It is just a statement of fact." Read more

Bruce Smith to TMZ: "We had a gay player in our locker room. I think it was the mid to late 90s and I think we might have had 2 but that wasn't what we were focused on." Read more

NFL releases video: After Carl Nassib's announcement, the NFL produced a video in support of him. Read more

Mailbag: In case you missed it, this week's mailbag was split into two parts.

Part 1: Projecting what might happen with Cole Beasley is a challenge Read more

Part 2: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster? Read more

Highmark Stadium to host fireworks: Looking for a place to watch Fourth of July fireworks? The Bills are inviting you to their stadium parking lot to watch. Read more

Will Demaryius Thomas make the Hall? The receiver called it a career; some of his numbers put him in elite company. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Colleges: Canisius High wide receiver Nik McMillan commits to UB football Read more

UB football adds 2022 commits, junior-college transfer to recruiting class Read more

Donovan Hill is first 2022 commit for Niagara men's basketball Read more

Baseball: 7 players to watch as MLB nears trade deadline Read more

High schools: Photos: 2021 All-WNY Spring Football Team View photos

Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

