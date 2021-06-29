[BN] Blitz: How crucial is continuity on the offensive line?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 29, 2021

Bobby Johnson on in-person workouts, continuity and improvement of the Bills' O-line

You're not likely to find anyone happier that the Bills are returning all five starters on the offensive line than that position's coach, Bobby Johnson.

While the coronavirus forced players and coaches to be apart for much of last year's offseason, Johnson had to go to great lengths to do his teaching. He stood on a dining room chair in his Michigan home to try and get the camera to show his players a head-to-toe view of the technique he was teaching.

So, to Johnson, having the same players back in 2021 is a welcomed development.

"From just a coach's standpoint, you love continuity, especially when you're coming off a good season, because there are fewer variables," Johnson said.