[BN] Blitz: How Cole Beasley ended up back in Buffalo

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 15, 2022

Cole Beasley on return to Bills: 'I just knew I still wanted to play'

Cole Beasley knew he had more to give, even after he announced his retirement from football after playing two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

He had just four catches for 17 yards on five targets in those two games, and played just 14% of snaps on offense in his first game and 6% in the second.

Beasley "retired" in October, but by November he was already reaching out to Brandon Beane to let Buffalo's general manager know he was interested in playing for the Bills again.

Still, as Beane told him then and again last week, it was a numbers game. The Bills could bring him in, but getting him on the 53-man roster was going to be a challenge. Beasley had to agree to join the practice squad first and see how things go.

But what about the way his first stint with the Bills ended? And the things he said on social media about not wanting to be in Buffalo?

Katherine Fitzgerald covers all the bases in her story on Beasley's return to the Bills.

NFL owners approve lease deal for new Bills stadium, lease extension for Highmark: NFL owners on Wednesday voted 32-0 during league meetings in Dallas to approve two essential elements of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium agreement: a year-to-year extension on the Bills' lease at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, and a 30-year lease agreement for a new stadium. Read more

For Stefon Diggs, small market is no obstacle to deals: Small market? No problem. Stefon Diggs has made himself into one of the league’s most marketable players. “I feel like if you’re good at what you do, they’ll find you," Diggs said. Read more

Von Miller is back with his teammates: "This is what I do better than anything else in life is play football, is rush the passer, is be a great teammate," Miller said. "So, during the season, especially wins and game days, like, I want to be with the guys." Wednesday's notebook has more on Miller, plus the latest injury report and Pro Bowl voting. Read more

Mike Shula behind scenes trying to help Bills beat Dolphins: Shula is the Buffalo Bills’ senior offensive assistant, brought in by Sean McDermott this season to help with offensive strategy. His father, Don, coached the Miami Dolphins to a perfect 20-0 record against the Bills in the 1970s. The younger Shula has a good appreciation for the Bills-Dolphins rivalry, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more

Analyzing Allen: The New York Jets' wide nine made life difficult for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' offense Sunday. But Allen was steady and effective. It was an ugly game, and Allen made sure he didn't make it uglier, Jim Kubiak wrote in his weekly deep dive into how the offense (and, specifically, Allen) performed. Read more

Podcast: What are some key components the Buffalo Bills' offense needs to work on? Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald talked about that, the return of Cole Beasley, the work-in-progress secondary and more in this week's PlayAction podcast. Listen here

How the Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15: The Bills can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 under four different scenarios. Here's a look at the clinching opportunities. Read more

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Buffalo weather: "The box score doesn’t read, ‘Asterisk, it was cold.’ So it is what it is." Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres' Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka showing off 'swag' and 'confidence' as rookies Read more

Colleges: Niagara announces contract extension for hockey coach Jason Lammers Read more

ECC linebacker C.J. Ozolins named junior college first-team All-American in Division III Read more

High schools: Bennett to host parade for state championship football team Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 15

