[BN] Blitz: How Cody Ford's mental health coach helped him rediscover himself

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 31, 2021

Bills' Cody Ford says mental health coach helped him rediscover motivation, love for the game

Cody Ford said he showed up to this year's training camp with a whole new mentality and a whole new mindset.

In the two-plus years since the Bills selected him with 38th pick in the 2019 draft, Ford has played three positions and has undergone two surgeries. The operations were a right shoulder surgery in January 2020 and then later that year another surgery on his right knee.

Another offseason, another grueling recovery.

But while Ford needed to physically rehabilitate his body, he also needed to rehabilitate his mind.

"It gave me time to rediscover myself and figure out what’s my ‘why’ again – why I’m doing this and what it’s going to take to get the job done," he said.

How'd he get to that place? He enlisted the help of a mental health professional.