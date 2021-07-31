[BN] Blitz: How Cody Ford's mental health coach helped him rediscover himself

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 31, 2021
Bills' Cody Ford says mental health coach helped him rediscover motivation, love for the game
Cody Ford said he showed up to this year's training camp with a whole new mentality and a whole new mindset.
In the two-plus years since the Bills selected him with 38th pick in the 2019 draft, Ford has played three positions and has undergone two surgeries. The operations were a right shoulder surgery in January 2020 and then later that year another surgery on his right knee.
Another offseason, another grueling recovery.
But while Ford needed to physically rehabilitate his body, he also needed to rehabilitate his mind.
"It gave me time to rediscover myself and figure out what’s my ‘why’ again – why I’m doing this and what it’s going to take to get the job done," he said.
How'd he get to that place? He enlisted the help of a mental health professional.
Jason Wolf has the story.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Levi Wallace embraces competition – again: There's a battle for the second corner spot, and Levi Wallace is in the mix. What else is new? “Each and every year, they bring somebody in to try to beat him out,” Tre'Davious White said Friday. “And he just stands strong each and every time. And that says a lot about him.” Read more
Friday observations: Rookie offensive lineman Spencer Brown – all 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds of him – got into a fight with defensive tackle Ed Oliver during 11-on-11 drills in Orchard Park. Also in the Friday observations story is Josh Allen's strong session, Cole Beasley's off day, Dion Dawkins' message and more. Read more
Photos: After being inside Thursday, the Bills were back outside in Orchard Park Friday. Here's a photo gallery from the practice session. View photos
Tre White Goalie Academy resurfaces: The operator of the fictional Tre White Goalie Academy, White said he joked with "Mr. Terry" – Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula – that he could sign White to play for both his teams. Read more
Bills sign a tight end: Johnathan "Bug" Howard was signed by the Bills on Friday, the team announced. Read more
Can Emmanuel Sanders get up to speed quickly? In case you missed it, the newest Bills receiver thinks he can get himself on the same page with Josh Allen in a similar way Stefon Diggs did. Read more
The lasting impact of Korey Stringer's death: From ESPN's Kevin Seifert: "Twenty summers ago, a healthy NFL star died after practice on a scorching day at the Minnesota Vikings' training camp. The words still sting and baffle in equal measure." Read more
Rusty Wilson: No, not Russ Wilson. The new Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson, put his contract issues behind him and took the field. He was a bit rusty. Read more
Masks off: The league is updating its Covid-19 protocols and no longer requiring participating unvaccinated players to wear masks during outdoor practice sessions. Read more
Fitz is the presumed starter: At age 38, Ryan Fitzpatrick is likely to be the starter in Washington. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres captain Jack Eichel's agents say they thought team doctors approved surgery Read more
Sabres re-sign Rasmus Asplund to two-year deal, also sign forward Ryan MacInnis Read more
Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core Read more
High schools: Timon football coach Matt Weiser named school's athletic director Read more
2021 girls lacrosse honor roll: All-stars from all over WNY Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.