[BN] Blitz: How Chuck Crist's family discovered he had CTE

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 11, 2021

'He had no memories of it whatsoever': How Chuck Crist's family discovered he had CTE

The people in the audience laughed, but the reality was hardly funny.

It was November 2019, and Salamanca native Chuck Crist was standing at a podium at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center opening a speech with a joke about his brain.

“Unlike another Penn State grad, I need notes, 'cause after five concussions my rookie year in the NFL, sometimes I can’t remember things.”

The day before he was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, Crist seemed like his normal self. He hung out with dozens at a party at Osteria 166 in Buffalo.

But the next morning, he woke up at the downtown Hyatt and wondered where he was. Then he couldn't remember the password to his laptop to print out the final version of a speech he had spent so much time on but could not focus on finishing.