[BN] Blitz: How Case Keenum has clicked with Josh Allen

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 17, 2022

How Case Keenum has clicked with Josh Allen and seamlessly fit into the Bills' quarterback room

Getting along with your fellow quarterbacks is a pretty important prerequisite for a backup quarterback, especially one playing behind an obvious starter and star like Josh Allen.

For Case Keenum, it has been a great fit.

“Golf, humor and personalities, we match up pretty well,” Allen said.

The third trade of Keenum's career brought him to Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills sent the Cleveland Browns a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Keenum, 34, who is entering his 10th NFL season.

It's nice to feel wanted, and Keenum is happy to be here so far.

"It's a team that wants you. It's a fresh start. A great city," Keenum said. "I think Buffalo has exceeded my expectations in a lot of different ways ... "

Jay Skurski has more on Keenum, who has an inside track to beat out Matt Barkley as Allen's backup.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills release Jake Kumerow: The Bills released wide receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday with the intent to re-sign him Friday, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. The move is procedural. Read more

Bills will hold 12 open practices during training camp: Training camp information is finally here. The Buffalo Bills will open training camp on July 24 at St. John Fisher College. They will hold 11 practices open to the public at training camp, and a 12th open practice will be held at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Read more

What Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract extension could mean for Jordan Poyer: Michael Ginnitti, the co-founder of contracts website Spotrac.com, said it might not mean much. Here's why. Read more

Ed Oliver wants his presence felt in year four: Oliver should benefit from the additions the Buffalo Bills made along the defensive line. Von Miller will command some attention, and Oliver thinks that should free him up to cause more havoc. He's also excited to be back with Jordan Phillips, who he calls “Big Phil." Read more

Wednesday observations: Kaiir Elam has flown under the radar during four weeks of spring practices, but the rookie cornerback ended minicamp on a high note Wednesday with the play of the day: an uncontested pickoff down the left sideline during 11-on-11 work. In case you missed it, here were Mark Gaughan's observations from Wednesday's workout. Read more

All eyes on Zach Wilson: From the Associated Press: "Wilson represents the latest hope for a New York Jets team looking to end a lengthy playoff drought. The No. 2 overall pick a year ago struggled through a down-and-up rookie season marked by early struggles, a knee injury and a promising finish. All eyes are again on Wilson to make the next step in his development and make the franchise believe it has the right guy under center for years to come." Read more

NFLPA gears up for Deshaun Watson fight: From ProFootballTalk: "Per a source with knowledge of the intended strategy, the NFLPA currently is bracing for a recommendation by the league of “unprecedented” punishment of Watson. Whatever the specific penalty, the union will mobilize to defend Watson, as it is required to do by the federal duty of fair representation." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres/NHL: Sabres prospect Olivier Nadeau can cap 'incredible' season with Memorial Cup run Read more

Mike Harrington: With a day to rest, both sides ponder the takeaways from memorable opener to Cup Final Read more

High schools: Erik O'Bryan approved as Niagara-Wheatfield's football coach, replacing Joe Kiszka Read more

Today in sports history: June 17

