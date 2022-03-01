[BN] Blitz: How can the Bills save cap space?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Evolved NFL combine begins: The combine returns to Indianapolis this week but it comes with some adjustments. From Katherine Fitzgerald: "The weeklong showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium is closer to what it looked like in pre-pandemic years, but will continue to evolve in the future as all parties say they need to account for new technology, player safety and best evaluation practices." Read more

NFL overseas: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time. Read more

Mock draft watch: Who will the Bills end up with? Here's a sampling of some mock drafts. Read more