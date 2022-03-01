[BN] Blitz: How can the Bills save cap space?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 1, 2022
Extension for Stefon Diggs tops ways Bills can save loads of salary cap space
It's rare for a team gunning for a Super Bowl to be flush with cap space, and so the Bills being tight heading into next season isn't all that surprising.
But many NFL contracts have ways for teams in the Bills position to make some roster moves without much penalty.
Right now, the Bills have a few ways to create in the neighborhood of $30 million in cap space without hurting their depth chart. Surely, Brandon Beane will explore those options.
Buffalo is currently about $1.5 million over the cap for 2022.
At the top of the list in terms of creating space is giving star receiver Stefon Diggs a contract extension.
There are other ways, too, and some of which we've explored in our series on the questions facing the Bills. The latest story in the series goes through the ways the Bills can create space.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Evolved NFL combine begins: The combine returns to Indianapolis this week but it comes with some adjustments. From Katherine Fitzgerald: "The weeklong showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium is closer to what it looked like in pre-pandemic years, but will continue to evolve in the future as all parties say they need to account for new technology, player safety and best evaluation practices." Read more
NFL overseas: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time. Read more
Mock draft watch: Who will the Bills end up with? Here's a sampling of some mock drafts. Read more
Why Kyler Murray's contract is suddenly an issue: In Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer's column: "Arizona is seeing how the rookie salary scale has set a precedent for young quarterbacks looking for their first extension. Plus, how a condensed schedule is hurting the combine, how the overtime rules debate could play out, and more." Read more
Questions facing the Bills: Miss any of our stories from the series? Catch up below ...
Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract? Read more
How big are the shoes new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is stepping into? Read more
Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the Bills' roster? Read more
Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension with Buffalo Bills later this year? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres gearing up for busy March that includes Heritage Classic, trade deadline Read more
As Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets, they're mostly holding line on prices Read more
Colleges: Medaille men's basketball opens NCAA Division III tournament against Marietta Read more
Niagara women’s basketball within reach of first MAAC Tournament bye since 2013 Read more
High schools: Erik Brady: Generations of Ed Cosgroves share in Canisius' Manhattan Cup victory Read more
Nichols outlasts St. Francis in OT for Niagara Cup Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.