[BN] Blitz: How can Brandon Beane clear cap space?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 9, 2021
Salary cap analysis: What are the ways Bills GM Brandon Beane can create space
The Bills, as things stand right now, do not have a lot of cap space available.
But the good news is there is time to create some, and General Manager Brandon Beane has a lot of options at his disposal to make that happen.
There are players he can release. There are players whose deals he can restructure. And there are players who he can try to get to agree to a pay cut.
The middle option there is not a route Beane is likely to take, said Michael Ginnitti, the founder and co-editor of the sports financial website Spotrac.com.
But this is a unique situation, and there are seven guys he could probably restructure to try and save money.
If he's to go the releasing route, there are a few names who seem like prime candidates to be cut.
In the second part of our series on the salary cap ahead of the start of free agency, Mark Gaughan looks at the ways Beane can create some cap space.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
A look at linebacker: Letting Matt Milano sign elsewhere is likely to result in the Bills downgrading at linebacker. The Bills aren't likely to replace him with talent from the top of the free agent class, but in the first installment of our series looking at Bills free agents, Vic Carucci has a few names to watch. Read more
Kim Pegula talks expectations: "I do know that the 2020 team really set the floor for us. That’s not the bar, the bar is much higher for us. The floor was set with the successes this team had." Here's what she said during an appearance Monday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to mark International Women's Day. Read more
Ticket prices go up: In some not-too-shocking news, the Bills will raise ticket prices in 2021. “We're planning and hoping on 100% capacity.” Read more
Diggs will get a raise: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs hit two hard-to-hit contract incentives in 2020. Because of that, he'll earn an extra $1.3 million in salary from the Bills for the coming year. Read more
10th best ever: ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has been grading NFL prospects for more than 40 years. He has Josh Allen ranked as the 10th-best quarterback he's ever graded. Seriously. Read more
Judge says no: From the AP: A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that challenged "race-norming" in dementia tests for retired NFL players, a practice that some say makes it harder for Black athletes to qualify for awards that average more than $500,000. Read more
Dak's new deal: The Cowboys signed QB Dak Prescott to a record-setting deal. Count Josh Allen as a winner. Read more
Faster the better? NFL scouts and evaluators love to talk about speed. We've long obsessed over 40 times, especially among our wide receivers. But does faster always mean better? According to this FiveThirtyEight analysis, the answer is "not quite." Read more
