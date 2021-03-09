[BN] Blitz: How can Brandon Beane clear cap space?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 9, 2021

Salary cap analysis: What are the ways Bills GM Brandon Beane can create space

The Bills, as things stand right now, do not have a lot of cap space available.

But the good news is there is time to create some, and General Manager Brandon Beane has a lot of options at his disposal to make that happen.

There are players he can release. There are players whose deals he can restructure. And there are players who he can try to get to agree to a pay cut.

The middle option there is not a route Beane is likely to take, said Michael Ginnitti, the founder and co-editor of the sports financial website Spotrac.com.

But this is a unique situation, and there are seven guys he could probably restructure to try and save money.

If he's to go the releasing route, there are a few names who seem like prime candidates to be cut.